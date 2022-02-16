Morongo Casino Resort and Spa to host mixer with top candidates for new food hall

The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa is opening up a new eatery called The Marketplace by Favio Viviani and is looking to hire for several positions.

The Marketplace by Favio Viviani is currently under construction and set to open in a few months.

The hotel said it is the first of its kind in Northern America.

“You’ll be able to go to these multi-stations, and be able to get restaurant-quality foods as much as you want. So you can start at an Italian experience, move on to an Asian experience, on to a southern comfort experience. Whatever you can desire,” explained Richard St. Jean the Chief Operating Officer.

There will be cooked to order dishes from Italy, Mexico, Brazil, regions across South America, Asia, and the Southern United States.

The experience Is a combination of what guests asked the hotel for according to St. Jean.

“They wanted relatively quick service,” said St. Jean. “They wanted great quality at a fair price, and that’s really what this marketplace delivers.”

Items on each of the menus will be selected from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani himself.

Chef Viviani was on Bravo’s show called Top Chef. He is also described to be known as an international restauranteur.

“Fabio had the whole package," described St. Jean. "He came in with a food program that delivers exactly what we intend to do, and at the same time he has the personality to create an energy within a space that's unsurpassed”

The Marketplace is currently looking for chefs, kitchen, staff, hosts, and servers.

On February 17 there is going to be an invitational mixer hosted for 100 of the top candidates who apply to work at the Marketplace restaurant.

These candidates will be able to meet with restaurant leadership, sample some items expected on the menu, participate in interviews, and some will even receive on-the-spot offers.

“We want to catch people in their element," said Karina Abarca, Director of Human Resources. "So we’re looking for a social environment. We want to catch them casually as they’re eating as they’re drinking.”

There is also a bonus being offered for chefs and cooks who are selected. This includes bonuses up to $1,000 and $150 to be reimbursed for kitchen tools.

Invitations will be sent out up until the morning of the mixer. Anyone who thinks they have what it takes to work at The Marketplace is encouraged to apply. You can also find out other positions the food hall is hiring for.

