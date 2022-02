If you want to level up quickly in Lost Ark, the new, old MMO – then there are a few neat tricks to get your character to level 50 and reach the endgame content where you can level up to 60. For beginners just starting out in Lost Ark, the first thing you need to do is choose the best Lost Ark class for you once you’ve decided which Lost Ark server to play on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO