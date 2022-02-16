CONCORD UNIVERSITY HOSTING OPEN HOUSE AT BECKLEY CAMPUS
ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting their annual Open House at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center for students planning on or considering attending Concord’s Beckley Campus. The open house will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center is located at 300 University Drive in Beaver, W.Va. Guests will hear presentations from Admissions, alumni, professors, and Financial Aid. The evening will conclude with a panel representing the Erma Byrd Center. Light refreshments will be served. “We want to show our prospective students what Concord University has to offer. Whether they may be interested in taking classes solely at our Beckley campus or taking classes in Athens and Beckley, this event is designed to inform the guests of all of our offerings,” stated Amy Walker, Admissions Counselor. “We are excited to share more on our new experience, CU Beckley Night School, as well.” CU Beckley Night School launched with the Spring 2022 semester. This new model for evening classes combines the convenience of online course time with a weekly one-hour class meeting that offers access to teaching professionals and opportunities for support and community building. <> There is no cost to attend the open house on March 3. For additional information contact Amy Walker at awalker@concord.edu < mailto: awalker@concord.edu > or 304-384-5112. To register online for the Concord University Beckley Open House please visithttps://apply.concord.edu/register/beckley22 < apply.concord.edu/register/beckley22 > Please note that the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and Concord’s adherence to CDC guidelines could impact how and if events are held. For the most up-to-date information, always check www.concord.edu/About/Return-to-Campus-Plan.aspx < www.concord.edu/About/Return-to-Campus-Plan.aspx > Currently, face masks are required for all individuals while in University facilities, regardless of vaccination status. In keeping with the CDC guidelines, Concord recommends double-masking. Single-ply masks, gators, or vented masks are unacceptable. We appreciate your compliance as we do our best to keep students, employees and visitors to campus safe. Persons with disabilities should contact Nancy Ellison, 1-304-384-6086 or 1-800-344-6679 extension 6086, if special assistance is required for access to an event scheduled by the University on campus.
