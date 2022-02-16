Eka Collaborates With Microsoft To Drive Sustainability for Global Enterprises

First platform built for B2B marketers that gives actionable account based insights for sales teams and monitors pipeline impact. Goldcast, the purpose-built platform for B2B field and event marketers to host interactive virtual and hybrid events, today announced the closing of a $10 million seed funding round led by Unusual Ventures with participation from Hubspot Ventures, Afore Capital, Underscore VC and angels including Scott Belsky (CPO, Adobe), Manik Gupta (Corporate Vice President, Microsoft), Chandar Pattabhiram (CMO, Coupa), Elissa Fink (former CMO, Tableau), Elias Torres (Co-founder, Drift), Sangram Vajre (Co-founder, Terminus), Kris Rudeegraap (Co-founder, Sendoso), Guillaume “𝑮” Cabane (GP, Hypergrowth Partners), Lenny Rachitsky (ex-Product Lead, Airbnb). Sandhya Hegde of Unusual Ventures will join the board. This new injection of capital will be used to continue developing the product offering and expand Goldcast’s already rapidly growing customer base.
