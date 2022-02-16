ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Need a new home A/C, washer, or dryer? Buy one starting Saturday tax free!

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
Are you in need of any new home energy appliances?

If so, there may be a way to save a few bucks.

From February 19 through 21, no state sales taxes will be added to in-store or online purchases of ENERGY STAR labeled appliances.

This includes air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-size refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers, and programmable thermostats

Products with ENERGY STAR labels follow energy efficiency standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which in turn could save consumers billions in energy costs.

Each year, Maryland says it loses an estimated $800,000 in direct tax revenue from ENERGY STAR purchases, but some of that is made up from sales on other associated taxable products.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

