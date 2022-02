Monneo has announced its exciting plans to launch Pixelpay, a stand-alone financial product designed specifically for the affiliate marketing industry. By offering a closed loop financial ecosystem, which removes the friction in payments between advertisers, networks and publishers, Pixelpay resolves a number of major issues currently affecting the affiliate marketing industry. The innovative solution has been built on the back of Monneo’s complete payment ecosystem and is connected to the company’s extensive network of European and International banks.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO