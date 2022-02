Leveraging Veritone’s synthetic voice solution, iHeartMedia’s top talent can use their verified synthetic voices to scale content across multiple languages. Veritone, Inc. , creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, and iHeartMedia , the number one podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, announced iHeartMedia’s planned use of Veritone’s synthetic voice solution that allows celebrities, athletes, influencers, broadcasters, podcasters and other talent across numerous industries to securely create and monetize verified synthetic voices that can be transformed into different languages, dialects, accents and more. iHeartMedia will leverage Veritone’s AI platform to make more shows across the iHeart Podcast Network available in multiple languages, helping to expand their podcast market. The first use case is to translate iHeart’s marquee podcasts for Spanish-speaking audiences.

COMPUTERS ・ 20 HOURS AGO