ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Best all-mountain snowboard

KXAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Snowboarding is the most fun you can have on a mountain. There are different ways to use a snowboard, from racing down groomed runs to swooshing through powder to catching air off the half-pipe. For each of those ways to play,...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Best kids’ snow pants

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Snow pants can come under various names, such as ski pants, snowboard pants or even snow bibs. Children’s pants for snow use are a popular purchase in the wintertime because they are suitable for winter activities and everyday use. Many children enjoy skiing or snowboarding, but snow pants are also needed when sledding or building a snowman. A great pair for the winter season is the Columbia Kids’ Cypress Brook II Pant.
APPAREL
KXAN

Best inflatable gymnastics mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether for gymnastics, yoga or martial arts, you need a mat that can absorb impact so you can exercise safely. While foam is the traditional material for gymnastics mats, an inflatable mat has benefits that airless options simply cannot offer.
WORKOUTS
dawsonnews.com

See the Great Smoky Mountains in Style with World’s Best Adventures

Ever wanted to visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park but didn’t know the best places to go, stay and what to see once you’re there?. Well, you’re not alone. As the most visited national park in the United States, the Great Smoky Mountains gets an incredible amount of tourist traffic, and there’s no end of places to visit, hotels to stay at and restaurants to eat at while you’re visiting the park.
TRAVEL
Times Herald-Record

On skiing: Where expert skiers can avoid the crowds at Catskill resorts

We had a taste of early spring skiing and snowboarding last week before old man winter returned on Sunday with a surprise snowfall. Snow conditions were about the best of the season for a solid 12 days straight despite the lack of natural snow until the two to five inches that blanketed the southerly ski areas like Thunder Ridge, Holiday Mountain, West Point and Mount Peter on Sunday. I’m sitting at all of 18 inches of natural snow so far this season at my home in Woodstock, on the slopes of Overlook Mountain.
CATSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Graphic Design#Bestreviews#Lib Technologies
tatler.com

Hit the slopes: how to get fighting fit for ski season

For the vast majority of skiers, this will be the first season back on the slopes for two years. To avoid ‘Covid ski legs’ it’s worth upping the ante on pre-holiday training to ensure you take to the slopes with ease. Bodyism functional fitness trainer Lotti Sorrell, who was previously a competitive ski racer and snowboarder, advises a combination of isometric exercise, cycling and stretching to ensure peak ski performance and to reduce the risk of injury. Read on for Lotti’s top tips:
SPORTS
gearjunkie.com

Soft Snow Sender: 2023 Salomon QST 106 Ski Review

For the 2022-2023 season, Salomon gives its versatile QST 106 ski a playful yet hard-charging update. I’ve been a fan of the Salomon QST series for several years. I started skiing these mounted to the Salomon SHIFT binding at its launch back in 2017. For 2022-2023, Salomon gave its soft snow-oriented 106mm QST a refresh, and the result is a nimble, fun ski that will make a good everyday driver for Western skiers.
SPORTS
lcnme.com

After Deadline: First Ski

Looking for a way to get outside and do something different together, my husband and I attended a cross country ski clinic at the Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Feb. 6. First time cross country for him, though years ago he loved downhill skiing. I, on the other...
JEFFERSON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

Bogus Basin hosts Dotty Clark Memorial races for students

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin will be hosting the non-profit Dotty Clark Memorial races on Feb. 17 and 18. Over 1,300 middle and high school students have registered to compete. 2022 will be the 62nd year for this event. “Being non-profit means that all earnings go back into...
BOISE, ID
bluedevilhub.com

Davis High ski team celebrates on slopes with music and snowballs

PHOTO: Skiers celebrated their season on Feb. 11 with soft drinks, snow balls and music. (Courtesy / Martin Peterson) As the end of the high school ski season approaches, Davis High skiers are taking full advantage of their time on the slopes. The Feb. 11 race at Boreal saw not only first place for the DHS ski team in every division, but also a party in the snow.
DAVIS, CA
bozemancvb.com

Teaching Your Kids to Ski at Bridger Bowl

Since its inception, Bridger Bowl, Bozeman’s community ski area, has been turning out young skiers, often creating life-long lovers of the sport and some exceptional skiers and riders along the way. Known for some of the best in-bounds extreme skiing in the Rockies, Bridger has expanded their beginner terrain and their Snowsports program in recent years. Now, there are two covered magic carpets, three chairlifts and the Snowflake Warming Hut, a 600-square-foot heated viewing area perfect for watching lessons or warming up the little ones in between runs. Between new technology and better access to beginner terrain, teaching your kids to ski at Bridger Bowl has become a whole lot easier!
BOZEMAN, MT
KXAN

Interviews: USA’s Hall, Goepper go 1-2 in men’s ski slopestyle

The Americans didn’t sweep the podium like they did eight years ago in Sochi, but they came pretty close, as Alex Hall and Nick Goepper took the top two spots in the men’s freeski slopestyle final. Hall put down an insanely creative line through the course, especially on...
SPORTS
KXAN

Best Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As babies and toddlers grow, they become more independent and gravitate toward new toys that stimulate them, such as ride-on toys. Little Tikes Cozy Coupes, which first hit the toy market 30 years ago, remains one of the top-selling models for ages 18 months to 5 years.
CARS
Time Out Global

Best podcasts for kids of all ages

Entertaining, informative, exciting and educational, the best podcasts for kids of all ages cover a whole lot of ground. The golden age of podcasts is by no means limited to programming for adults; there is plenty out there for the little ones too. Inevitably they lead towards the more wholesome end of the spectrum, so don’t go expecting any true-crime shows defined by long and complex investigations. But do expect lots of fun and light, short-form podcasts skewed towards stories and storytelling, though by no means limited to it. Put simply, the selection for kids has never been better. The best podcasts for kids will spark imaginations, teach new ideas, or just make kids laugh so hard they snort apple juice out of their nostrils. Sometimes, a podcast like Wow in the World will accomplish all three!
KIDS
KXAN

Best recovery boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone from professional athletes to your average runner can potentially benefit from a set of recovery boots. While they may be unnecessary for some people, if you’re serious about your training and recovery, a set of recovery boots can go a long way toward keeping you in top form. If you’re looking for a pair of recovery boots to take your training to the next level, check out the Rapid Reboot Recovery System.
APPAREL
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Nordic Club hosting Taste of Trails event this Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper Nordic Club, a local non-profit, works to support Casper’s high school nordic ski teams and nordic ski trails atop Casper Mountain. It’s hosting its third annual “Taste of Trails” event at the Casper Mountain Trails Center on Saturday.
CASPER, WY
Mens Journal

Why Winter Park Has Remained a Stalwart Ski Destination in Colorado

The sun barely cracks the horizon as we approach Colorado’s Continental Divide via the most timeless and dramatic mode of transport—rail. The train we’re on has plenty of room to stretch out and any of us could’ve easily fallen into a comfortable slumber during an early morning roll through the Rockies, but no one wants to miss anything. Outside our dining car—where windows wrap halfway around the roof—we’ve been watching the front range suburbs give way to vast rock formations, wild moose, ghost depots, and eventually those majestic snow-capped peaks. Welcome aboard the Winter Park Express.
WINTER PARK, CO
KXAN

Best Stearns life jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wearing a life jacket should be your top priority when setting out on a body of water. Personal flotation devices come in a wide range of designs and materials to suit different purposes, and choosing the right one is as important as picking any other essential boating item. If you need a life jacket that will suit most water-related activities, the Stearns Men’s V1 Series Hydroprene Life Jacket will do the job.
AMAZON
96.3 The Blaze

No Way! Did You Know Missoula Has a Curling Club?

Does it feel like the Winter Olympics have been going on forever? I've hardly watched any of them but I feel like the coverage is all I've seen every time I've turned the tv on recently. I know, I can't complain because after a few more days of action we won't see the Winter Olympics for another four years. And I can't even think about the year 2026 right now - that just seems like some weird science fiction number that can't possibly be sneaking up on us. I will say that one cool thing about the Olympics is learning things about a sport you didn't know anything about. After just a few minutes of watching the big air skiing event, I'm totally slipping "did you see that left double 1620 with a safety grab at the Olympics last night?" into my conversations.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy