South Carolina National Guard deploying to assist with COVID-19 relief in Texas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) on Tuesday conducted a deployment ceremony for a unit deploying to Texas in support of COVID-19 operations.

According to SCNG, 80 members of the 108th Chemical Company, 218th Manuever Brigade is heading to Fort Bliss, Texas for the next year.

The group will “conduct COVID-19 mobilization support for the 5th Armored Brigade and 1st Armored Division.”

Company Commander, Captain Andrea Keesee, said that the group is looking forward to completing the mission and making South Carolina proud.

