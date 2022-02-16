Parisi’s 30 points lead Herons past Bard 89-47

The William Smith College basketball team won its third straight game, topping visiting Bard College 89-47 in a Liberty League matchup in Bristol Gym Tuesday. The Herons put five players in double digits led by Olivia Parisi’s game-high 30 points.

Parisi’s career-high performance came on 15-of-18 shooting from the floor. That’s tied for the second most field goals in a game by a Heron, the record of 17 was set by Gwen Scott ’82 on Feb. 23, 1979. Parisi also grabbed seven rebounds in the contest.

Lauren DeVaney added her team-leading ninth double-double on 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Brooke Jarvis scored 16 points with seven boards. Off the bench, Fiona Horan and Katie Smythe produced season-highs of 12 points and 10 points, respectively. Christina Mitrow handed out a career-high eight assists.

For the Raptors, Christina Kiser scored a game-high 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Olivia Couture notched a double-double on 23 points and a game-high 12 boards.

For the game, William Smith shot 54.3% from the floor with six 3-pointers. Bard was limited to 28.6% shooting with seven 3-pointers. The Herons dominated the glass, outrebounding the Raptors 52-25.

William Smith scored the game’s first six points and opened the contest on a 17-5 run. Parisi and Jarvis had the hot hands in the opening minutes, contributing eight points and six points, respectively. The Herons led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter, holding the Raptors to 18.8% shooting in the first 10 minutes.

Couture made a three for Bard to start the second quarter, but William Smith answered with 11 straight points.

Parisi led all scorers with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting at halftime, while Jarvis was right behind her with 13 points.

The third quarter was all William Smith. The Herons made 13 of the 16 shots they attempted (81.3%), ballooning their lead to 89-47 heading into the fourth. Parisi poured in 10 of her team’s 29 points in the third.

William Smith improved to 7-16 overall, 6-10 in conference play. The Herons are in seventh place in the league standings with two games remaining, one game behind RIT (10-11, 7-9), which currently holds the final spot in the six-team Liberty League Tournament.

William Smith will host Vassar (16-6, 15-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, while RIT will host RPI (5-16, 4-12) on Friday. Bard (1-20, 0-16) will visit Ithaca (20-3, 15-1) on Friday.

