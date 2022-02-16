ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen to serve as celebrity mentors on Season 20 of “American Idol”

heymix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen serve as celebrity mentors on the upcoming Season 20 of American Idol. Rexha shared the news from Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in...

www.heymix.com

Comments / 0

Related
wivr1017.com

Jimmie Allen Sounds Off On Valentine’s Day

Today (Monday, February 14th) is Valentine's Day, but it shouldn't really matter because if you're with someone you love, everyday should be Valentine's Day. Right? So says Jimmie Allen. In fact, not only does he think the holiday is useless, he tells us exclusively that it's very one-sided. “I feel like it's a bunch of unnecessary pressure for men because it's supposed to be a day where you celebrate the person you love, men and women, but yet a lot of times the pressure falls on men where men have to buy the flowers and men have to make the reservations, men have to do this, and if we don't we're a horrible person, but I'm like, 'Wait a minute. What do men get for Valentine's Day?' I feel like if it's supposed to be about the person you love both people should be doing something to make the other person . . . but also, there's 365 days in the year. If you really love someone you're not waiting for one day.”
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KEKB

Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen Will Face Off in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb.20. In celebration of the big game, festivities will be underway all weekend long as Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen will be competing in this year's Celebrity Game. The country music singers will compete on opposite teams in the Ruffles' All-Star...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
themusicuniverse.com

Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley notch No 1

“Freedom Was a Highway” is on Bettie James Gold Edition. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley have scored a No. 1 hit with “Freedom Was A Highway.” The track hits the top spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts, landing Allen his third No. 1 and Paisley the 25th of his career.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Bebe Rexha
Hello Magazine

American Idol fans stunned as show shares unexpected new photo

American Idol's star-studded panel will be pulling out all the stops when it comes to both their judging and their fashion on the latest season - and it appears they've started early. The singing talent show is preparing for the new season and they teased the premiere date with a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Celebrity#Aulani Resort Spa#Abc
US News and World Report

Maryland Singer Competing on Next Season of ‘American Idol’

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — It isn’t every day that Katy Perry calls someone a superstar. However, in a promotional video for the upcoming season of “American Idol,” Perry used that word to describe Salisbury native Jeremiah “Jay” Copeland. Copeland will compete in the 20th...
SALISBURY, MD
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan talks relationship with co-star Katy Perry's fiancé Orlando Bloom

Luke Bryan enjoys a close and often hilarious relationship with his American Idol co-judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. In a new interview with Good Morning America, the country superstar opened up about his relationship with Katy in the run-up to her Las Vegas residency and how that extended to her fiancé Orlando Bloom.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AL.com

‘American Idol’ season premiere to feature Alabama contender

When the next season of “American Idol” opens on Feb. 27, it’ll feature at least one competitor with Alabama ties. As usual, the first episodes of the season will feature scenes from regional auditions held around the country. The show’s producers have confirmed that Tyler Allen from Mobile will be featured in the season premiere.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile native to star on ‘American Idol’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man from Mobile will be appearing in the 20th season of “American Idol,” which premieres on Feb. 27 on ABC. Tyler Allen, 24, can be seen in the trailer for the new season. In the clip, he dedicates his audition song to his nephew, who died in a car crash […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy