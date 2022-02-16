ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New master-planned communities will let Disney fans 'be part of Disney all of the time'

By Arthur Levine
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kFI5_0eG4aSYY00
“Every single element of these communities will be steeped in a story,” says Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products. Disney

Have you ever visited a Disney theme park resort, with its perfectly manicured and clean-scrubbed grounds, whimsical, yet reassuring architecture, chirpy employees, and general sense of cheery optimism, and thought how great it would be if you could take up permanent residence there? That’s sort of the idea behind the Mouse House’s latest venture: Disney-branded, master-planned home communities.

Today, the company announced “Storyliving by Disney , which will be part of the same division that oversees its theme parks, Disney Cruise Line, and other experiences. The first community, which will be known as Cotino and include about 1,900 housing units, will be in the Palm Springs city of Rancho Mirage, California.

“There is incredible demand for all things Disney. Our fans continue to look for new ways to engage with us, to keep Disney as part of their lives,” says Josh D’Amaro , chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products. At the branded communities, he adds, “you can be part of Disney all of the time.”

As for the “Storyliving” name, the communities will capitalize on the company’s sense of storytelling and placemaking. Instead of telling Mickey Mouse tales, however, they will focus on the culture, history, experience, food and other attributes of the places in which they will be built.

TRY OUR TRAVEL NEWSLETTER: Get the latest headlines in your inbox daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhUXi_0eG4aSYY00
Plans call for a centerpiece lagoon with a beach that will be accessible to members of the community’s private club. Disney

“Every single element of these communities will be steeped in a story,” D’Amaro notes. The residents, he says, will be active participants in the stories.

Prices, financing, and other details have not been announced, but the development will include a variety of properties such as condominiums, single-family homes, and estates. Rental units are not anticipated to be part of the mix. Families with young children and people of all ages will be able to purchase properties. Some of Cotino’s neighborhoods, however, will be designated for residents 55 and older, a market in which Disney seems especially interested.

“Baby boomers are moving into retirement. They’re going to be moving into retirement communities,” says Daryl Fairweather , chief economist for Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin. “Why not have it be a Disney-branded retirement community?”

DISNEY PARKS RELAX ENTRY RESTRICTIONS: Proof of vaccination no longer required

Disney says that amenities will include live entertainment, wellness programming and seminars. Plans call for a centerpiece lagoon with a beach that will be accessible to members of the community’s private club.

There will be public components at Cotino as well, including a hotel and an entertainment, dining and shopping district. Guests will be able to purchase a day pass to visit the beach.

Despite bearing its name, Disney will not own the communities or be the developer of record; nor will it be building or selling the homes. It will be partnering with third parties to handle those functions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzt5x_0eG4aSYY00
The development will feature a beach accessible to members of the Cotino community’s private club. Disney

However, Disney’s fabled Imagineers , the band of creatives who bring the park’s animatronic pirates to life, will have a hand in designing Cotino and future communities. As the public face of the communities, Disney will manage the marketing and sales efforts. And once the communities are up and running, its “cast members” – Disney-speak for its employees – will handle day-to-day operations including customer service and entertainment production.

It turns out that the legendary founder of the company owned a home and frequented the Coachella Valley region in which Cotino will be located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IIFI_0eG4aSYY00
Not ready to reside in Disneyland full-time? Cotino will also have a hotel. Disney

“Walt Disney treated the area like his creative oasis,” says Michael Hundgen , an executive produce with Walt Disney Imagineering, adding that he would often huddle with his fellow artists and designers there. “We’d love our residents to treat this as their creative oasis and explore the next chapters of their lives.” Inspired by the historical detail, Hundgen says that Cotino’s clubhouse will be themed as a “modern-day creative studio” with each of its spaces celebrating different art forms.

According to Redfin’s Fairweather, it’s likely that Disney would tightly control the communities. That could bring both pros and cons to homeowners. There wouldn’t be a “rowdy bar down the street or obnoxious music from your neighbor,” she says. “But it would come at the cost of your own personal freedom.” That wouldn’t sit well with everybody, but some Disney devotees, who like the company’s brand and values, would welcome the careful curation of the community.

KIDS ON PLANES: What you should know before booking a flight for unaccompanied minors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyfqW_0eG4aSYY00
Cotino’s clubhouse will be themed as a “modern-day creative studio” with each of its spaces celebrating different art forms, says Disney Imagineer Michael Hundgen Disney

This isn’t the first time that the company has dabbled in real estate. Buyers have been snapping up its popular Disney Vacation Club timeshare condos, most of which are located at Florida’s Walt Disney World, since 1991.

That same year, Disney announced that it would build Celebration , a planned residential community located next to its vast Florida theme park resort. It welcomed its first family in 1996. The company no longer manages Celebration. Residents of Golden Oak , a luxury resort home community that Disney opened in 2011, can see fireworks nightly from the nearby Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

Walt Disney had grand ambitions to develop a working city with residents, which would have showcased the latest technology and urban planning concepts, on the Florida property his company bought. He dubbed the project “Epcot,” which stood for “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.” After his death in 1966, Disney’s successors reinterpreted his vision as the theme park that exists today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYruI_0eG4aSYY00
The planned town center of Cotino. Disney

“Walt was trying to build a connected, integrated, story-based community,” D’Amaro says. “While these [Storyliving] communities are not Epcot, they share that same spirit. This is something that Walt would have been all over.”

Details about when Cotino would break ground and when the community might be ready for the first residents to move in will be announced later. The company says that deposits are not currently being accepted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New master-planned communities will let Disney fans 'be part of Disney all of the time'

Comments / 5

Related
Inside the Magic

Woman Caught Dancing Inappropriately, Bent Over at Disney World Entrance

Walt Disney World Resort is known by many as a wholesome, family destination. Of course, many adults go without children but must respect the fact that as soon as they can see the blue archways with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and pass under “The Most Magical Place on Earth” signage that was newly repainted for the 50th anniversary, that they are sharing that space with a lot of children, and must be respectful of that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inside the Magic

Universal Park Remains a Ghost Town as Crowds Disappear

If you are a fan of Universal theme parks, you need to go to Universal Hollywood. Now. We at Inside the Magic are big Universal fans. From the amazing coasters and attractions to the shows, stunning New York architecture, Halloween Horror Nights fun, and more, Universal is a top pick for many theme park fans. Although we love Universal Orlando Resort, being able to experience Universal Hollywood is a totally different experience.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Inside the Magic

Guest Angry After Learning Disney Doesn’t Clean “Luxury” Hotel Rooms

Guests visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland in 2021 can expect a lot of things to be different. From lower capacity on rides to stricter safety precautions, a vacation at the DIsney Parks is certainly a lot different than it was just a few years ago, not to mention the brand new systems the company has introduced like Disney Genie and Lightning Lane.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Many Disney Guests Underwhelmed With Newest Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly looking to add new attractions to its four Disney Parks. In just the last decade, we’ve seen several new rides make their way to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT in the form of Avatar Flight of Passage, Navi River Journey, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Frozen Ever After, and now, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Drunk Guests Strip & Brawl at Disney Springs Before Slipping in Vomit, Splash Mountain Fails to Open Until An Hour Before Close, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Debuts, and More: Daily Recap (2/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 11, 2022.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Dramatically Drops Cost of Controversial FastPass System

Before Disney World and Disneyland implemented Disney Genie, we saw Disneyland Paris lead the pack with Premier Access. Premier Access is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to pick a return time for one of the rides available in Premier Access. Each ride has its own individual cost associated with it, and can only be used to skip the line once. These costs are meant to fluctuate depending on the season and the level of business at the Park. This goes for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The only other Disney Park that offers a Premier Access system is Shanghai Disney.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Attraction Leaves Guest Exposed For Ride Photo

Everyone knows when you’re on a roller coaster, especially one in a Disney Park, to be on the lookout for the camera that takes your picture. This can usually be found toward the end of the ride, like right before the drop on Splash Mountain in Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom and on Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Every Disney Attraction That Will Be Closed This Month

When planning a trip to Walt Disney World is it crucial to check what rides, attractions, and even restaurants will be open and which ones will be closed. Sometimes Disney closes certain things to give them a refresh or a refurbishment and sometimes, Disney will even completely transform an entire Park. Check here to see what will be closed next month.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Theme Parks#Walt Disney Company#The Mouse House#Disney Cruise Line
Inside the Magic

Two Disney Attractions Close Due to Possible Fire In Magic Kingdom

Earlier this afternoon there were reports that a possible fire had broken out in the Magic Kingdom, specifically in the Tomorrowland section of the Park. A fire alarm was activated and Guests were evacuated off of Space Mountain and the Tomorrowland People Mover, both of which were forced to close until the situation was resolved. The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded and made their way toward the Space Mountain building.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Accidentally Released Vault Collection 1970s Magic Kingdom Map Spirit Jersey Early, Will Officially Release This Week

Disney reportedly accidentally released the Vault Collection 1970s Magic Kingdom Map Spirit Jersey a couple days too early. Just last week, we spotted the incredibly-detailed jersey in stock at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Shortly after we posted about the Jersey, it was removed from the shop as it had been released prematurely.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneydining.com

Angry Guest Makes a Scene Over Stroller at Magic Kingdom

If you’ve ever visited a Disney Park with children, chances are you are well aware that at times the Disney experience can be extremely stressful. With crowds everywhere, sweets galore, juggling the Disney Genie, and the excitement of attractions around every corner, some children react with melt-downs to the experience. Or… in this case… a grown woman.
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

390K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy