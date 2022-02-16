ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden OKs release of Donald Trump's White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

By Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will receive former President Donald Trump’s White House visitor logs after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege for the documents.

The move will allow the committee to see who was visiting the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob of Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol. The panel is piecing together a minute-by-minute account of what happened that day in an effort to prevent future attacks.

The committee is scheduled to receive the logs within 15 days.

Biden’s waiver follows a similar move on Oct. 8 when he allowed the release of hundreds of pages of Trump-era presidential documents to the committee. Trump had asserted executive privilege to keep hundreds of pages of documents confidential and filed a federal lawsuit to prevent their release.

But federal district and appeals courts approved the release, saying Biden’s waiver outweighed Trump’s claim, and the Supreme Court refused to prevent their release .

National Archivist David Ferriero told Biden that Trump had asserted executive privilege on Jan. 31 over the visitor logs. But Dana Remus, Biden’s White House counsel, replied in a letter Tuesday that the president waived privilege for the logs.

“The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified, as to these records and portions of records,” Remus wrote .

Ferriero notified Trump on Wednesday the records would be released// by March 3.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden OKs release of Donald Trump's White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

Kharma
1d ago

??????????... First you need to do something wrong or be under investigation lost count of the number of investigations!!! Isn't it just GREAT we tax payers don't have to pay for trumps weekly trips to florida to play golf 1,000 mi. compared to President Biden trips to Delaware 89 miles.

Kharma
1d ago

Once again nothing to hide why does it matter turn all documents over! RUSSIA IF YOUR LISTENING FIND THOES MISSING DOCUMENTS!

Ferriss DaiOff
10h ago

Why is it that the Republican Party keeps hiding the truth from Americans. What are republicans hiding? Why won't they testify under oath? Why republicans, Patriots are not afraid to testify under oath!

POTUS
