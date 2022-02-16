ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

James Spann: Dry, mild Wednesday for Alabama; windy Thursday ahead with strong storms

By James Spann
 1 day ago
James Spann forecasts a calm Wednesday, stormy Thursday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ONE MORE DRY DAY: With a partly sunny sky, temperatures rise to near 70 degrees across Alabama this afternoon for a another nice spring preview. The average high for Birmingham on Feb. 16 is 59. Clouds...

