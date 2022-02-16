ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Woman Arrested After Troopers Discover A Pound Of Marijuana And Handgun

 1 day ago

Handgun RecoverIndiana State Police

A Chicago woman was arrested this weekend after troopers discovered a pound of marijuana and a handgun during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

Trooper Luis Alvarez and Probationary Trooper Joshua Brown stopped a black 2016 Nissan for several moving violations as it traveled eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 105.  This is approximately two miles west of the Middlebury Exit.

While the troopers spoke to the driver, Natalie Garcia, 30 of Chicago, IL they smelled the odor of raw marijuana.  Troopers searched the Nissan and discovered several plastic bags of suspected marijuana.  Troopers also discovered a loaded handgun.  The weight of the marijuana was approximately one pound.

Garcia was arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Handgun Without a Permit.  She was then transported to the Elkhart County Jail. 

