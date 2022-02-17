ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tanker crashes into Long Island building, causing huge blaze

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOZU6_0eG4aGD400

A tanker carrying gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island early Wednesday, injuring the truck's driver and three firefighters who responded, authorities said.

In a video posted to Twitter , thick black smoke was seen billowing from the Rockville Centre building, which was fully engulfed in flames, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

WNBC-TV reported that fire chief James Avondet said authorities received a call about 1:10 a.m.

The roughly 13,000-gallon (59,100-liter) tanker crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom at North Center Avenue and Sunrise Highway, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of New York City , and spread to another building and the street.

“When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Avondet said.

The building later collapsed. Other businesses in the area were without power as firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

The truck driver was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment. Three firefighters were hurt, including two who went to a hospital, Avondet said. Details about the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

Nassau Traffic Management said on Twitter that traffic was closed in both directions and to expect delays in the area that could stretch into the morning rush hour. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘One of the worst things I’ve seen’: Tanker truck carrying 9,000 gallons of gas bursts into flames after crash

Four people have been injured after a gasoline tanker truck lost control and crashed into a vacant building, leading to a massive fire on Long Island in New York. The driver and three firefighters responding to the scene were injured in the crash and during the following blaze, which began early on Wednesday. Black smoke could be seen coming from the Rockville Centre building after it had been entirely taken over by the blaze. Fire Chief James Avondet said they got the call at about 1.10am on Wednesday, WNBC-TV reported. The tanker truck, which was carrying 9,500 gallons of...
TRAFFIC
Boston 25 News

Photos: Tanker truck crash erupts into flames

Fire Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. A tanker carrying gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island early Wednesday, injuring the truck's driver and three firefighters who responded, authorities said.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#New York City#Traffic Accident#Wnbc Tv#Nassau Traffic Management
Romesentinel.com

Gas tanker explosion leads to fiery mess on Long Island

ROCKVILLE CENTRE (AP) — A tanker carrying gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island early Wednesday, injuring the truck’s driver and three firefighters who responded, authorities said. In a video posted to Twitter, thick black smoke was seen billowing from...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Directs State Emergency Response Assets to Assist in Gas Tanker Explosion on Long Island

"At my direction, multiple State agencies, including the Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Transportation, Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services and New York State Police responded overnight to an incident in Rockville Centre, where a tanker truck crashed into a building along State Route 27 (Sunrise Highway). The crash resulted in a fire and an estimated 9,000 gallons of fuel spilled. The scene remains active with Route 27 and its surrounding roadways closed. Motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area. At this time, State agency personnel continue to support Nassau County's response to the incident."
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that’s left major roadway shut down

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — One of New York State’s busiest roadways remains shut down Wednesday night while work crews demolish a building that was badly damaged when a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded next to it. Also on Wednesday night, an investigation into what happened continued. Surveillance video of the crash shows the tanker […]
ACCIDENTS
Pleasanton Express

VFDs battle huge blazes Friday afternoon

Atascosa County volunteer fire departments were busy Friday afternoon battling two separate grass fires for seven hours on opposite sides of the county. Charlotte VFD was first toned out at 1:26 p.m. to a vehicle fire off Hwy. 97 east just outside of Charlotte where the engine of a work truck caught fire. Due to the high winds Friday afternoon, flames from the engine sparked a grass fire that resulted in firefighters battling a 140-acre grass fire. Assisting CVFD were Poteet, Jourdanton, Bigfoot, Rossville and Christine VFDs with help from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, Atascosa County EMS, Pct. 3 Constable Cregg Thompson, Pct. 3 Commissioner Eliseo Perez’s office and Texas Highway Patrol.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

2 crashes cause huge delays on I-64

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Metro says that two separate crashes happened on I-64 on Thursday. One crash occurred between two vehicles at mile marker 45 on I-64 westbound at the Nitro exit, and the other was a single-vehicle crash that happened at mile marker 46 westbound at cross lanes. The fast and middle lanes […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
iheart.com

Handcuffed Woman Jumps Off Carnival Cruise After Hot Tub Disturbance

The United States Coast Guard is continuing to search for a woman who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16), Daily Mail reports. The incident took place on the Carnival Valor, which was located about 150 miles off the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Girl, 4, abducted by her parents in 2019 after they lost custody is found ALIVE in secret makeshift room underneath staircase in Upstate NY home: Parents and grandfather are arrested

A four-year-old girl who was abducted by her parents after they lost custody of her in 2019 has been found alive in their home in a hovel-like makeshift room beneath the stairs. Paislee Shultis was abducted from her guardians in 2019 when she was four, from the home of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy