ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Burkina Faso junta leader inaugurated as nation's president

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wVI8_0eG4aERc00

Burkina Faso’s junta leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been sworn in as president Wednesday, less than a month after mutinous soldiers seized control of the West African country in a coup.

The inauguration ceremony at the Constitutional Court was broadcast nationally. Addressing the nation on state television after taking the oath, Damiba paid tribute to the security forces and the country’s population who he said have been facing threats from extremism for more than six years.

“I swear in front of the people of Burkina Faso and on my honor, to preserve and respect, to uphold and defend the constitution, fundamental acts and the law, to do everything to guarantee justice for all the inhabitants of Burkina Faso,” he said. “Our country has always been strong during storms. That’s why these tough times must be for us an opportunity to get to better horizons.”

Damiba seized power promising to secure the war-torn country from growing jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands and displaced more than 1.5 million people. Since taking control, Damiba has met with security forces, civil society, diplomats and politicians, but hasn’t set a timeline for the transition to elections, something the international community has said must be done as soon as possible.

When military regimes take power the return to democratic, civilian rule can be lengthy and uncertain, say conflict experts.

“Military regimes will often delay the transition back to civilian rule and will work to retain some form of political influence in the background in order to ascertain that their interests are maintained,” said Alexandre Raymakers, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a risk consultancy.

“Considering the deteriorating security situation in Burkina Faso, the new military led government will likely argue that the security situation will not allow for a comprehensive electoral process to be held, thus delaying a return to civilian rule,” he said.

Even though Damiba's had wide popular support since taking control, some locals say they don’t support the Constitutional Council’s decision to let him assume the presidency because he wasn’t democratically elected. “We don’t understand this at all, how things can go like this? The Constitutional Council inaugurates presidents who come to power through elections ... It’s like they’re saying it’s legal to have a coup in Burkina Faso,” Oumar Cisse a resident in the Sahel’s hard-hit Dori town told the AP by phone.

One European diplomat who was not authorized to speak to the media, told the AP that if they had been invited to the ceremony, European countries would have sent lower ranking officials rather than ambassadors to make a point that the constitution wasn’t respected. The international community has condemned the coup. The United States paused $450 million in assistance for its Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent U.S. agency that provides grants and assistance to countries that meet standards for good governance. Within the continent, the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and the African Union have suspended Burkina Faso, but stopped short of imposing sanctions. They’re calling for the immediate release of former President Roch Marc Christian Kabore who’s been under house arrest in the capital, Ouagadougou, since his ouster.

Still most people, worried by the conflict with extremists, are hoping Damiba will be able to stem the violence. But the 41-year-old leader has yet to articulate a plan for how he will secure Burkina Faso better than the previous regime. Some mutinous soldiers not authorized to speak to the media said the junta is willing to work with anyone who can help in their fight against the jihadis, which could also include negotiating with the groups but only after military gains are made.

Recently there have been some successes. Earlier this month more than 40 jihadis were killed during joint operations with France and Burkina Faso’s army, the French military said in a statement. France has several thousand troops in West Africa's Sahel region, but until now has had minimal involvement in Burkina Faso compared with Niger or Mali.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

African leader asks Europe of COVID response: 'Are we equal?'

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's leader challenged Europeans on Thursday to remember there are "human beings on the other side" in Africa who have been left behind in the unequal global response to COVID-19. By the start of February, only 11% of Africans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus - far fewer than in richer parts of the world where vast and expensive inoculation campaigns have reached most of their populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Mali conflict: Macron announces troops to leave after nine years

France and its allies in a European force will withdraw their troops from Mali after almost a decade, President Emmanuel Macron has announced. The troops have been involved in the fight against Islamist militants in the country since 2013. Mr Macron said the decision to leave followed a breakdown in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

West Africa Bloc to Deploy Stabilizing Force to Bissau After Coup Attempt

BISSAU (Reuters) -West Africa's regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Thursday it will deploy troops to Guinea-Bissau to help stabilise the country following a failed coup early this week. The 15-nation regional bloc, which made the decision following a summit in Ghana's capital Accra...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Union#Military Junta#Military Government#Mali#West African#The Constitutional Court#Al Qaida#Islamic#Verisk Maplecroft
Foreign Policy

U.S. Security Assistance to Burkina Faso Laid the Groundwork for a Coup

Burkina Faso’s military seized power last week, claiming President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré’s democratically elected government was not adequately dealing with the country’s unrest. This is the same military that, in the name of fighting supposed jihadism, has been implicated in widespread human rights abuses and targeted killings of ethnic Fulani people, a minority group that made up about 6.3 percent of Burkina Faso’s population in 2019 (though some estimates put it at 8.4 percent as of 2010). The Fulani traditionally are Muslim pastoralists who live across West Africa and herd cattle semi-nomadically.
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

Free of sanctions, Burundi can start to recover and rebuild

Since 2015, crippling sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) and the US have held back the economy of Burundi, a landlocked country of 12.5 million people in east Africa. The sanctions were imposed in response to the government’s violation of human rights as well as violence. We asked professor of international studies David Kiwuwa to weigh up Burundi’s prospects now that the sanctions have been lifted.
BUSINESS
AFP

French case closed over plane attack that sparked Rwanda genocide

France's top court on Tuesday confirmed that a probe should be closed into the shooting down of a presidential plane that triggered the 1994 Rwanda genocide, ending a two-decade legal saga. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal by families of people killed in the missile attack on president Juvenal Habyarimana's aircraft on April 6, 1994. They had asked judges to reverse a lower court's decision to abandon the case against people close to current President Paul Kagame. Relations between Paris and Kigali had long been strained by the probe and its associated arrest warrants.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Reuters

France's highest court upholds decision to drop Rwanda investigation

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, on Tuesday upheld a decision by investigative magistrates in 2018 to drop an investigation into the killing of Rwanda's then president in 1994, which triggered a genocide. Hutu politician Juvenal Habyarimana died in April 1994 when his plane...
POLITICS
Reuters

Israeli prime minister lands in Bahrain in first visit

MANAMA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Bahrain's capital Manama on Monday in the highest-level visit since the countries established relations under a 2020 U.S.-sponsored deal based in part on shared worries about Iran. Bennett will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy