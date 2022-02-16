ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Conservation camp in Botswana encourages young girls to care for the environment

The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

By Keletso Thobega for The Midweek Sun in Botswana

Environmental conservation education should be added to the school curriculum and supported with greater investment, according to Okavango Wilderness Safaris .

Programme coordinator at Okavango Wilderness Safaris, Moalosi Lebekwe, lamented the fact that Environmental Science Education (ESE) is non-existent in Botswana due to several challenges, including a lack of resources and because training in the subject would need to be held outdoors.

Lebekwe said that taking care of the environment is not highly prioritised but is a critical aspect of development. Okavango Wilderness Safaris hosted a camp for 30 girls under its foundation, Children in the Wilderness – Botswana, at James Sausage Tree Camp in Etosha.

The camp was sponsored by the American Embassy to the tune of approximately £18,500 for a period of one year. The theme of the camp was ‘Conservation Science Camp for Girls in Rural Areas,’ and the participants, school girls from Ngambao Junior Secondary School in Seronga, were trained and equipped with skills in environmental conservation.

Lebekwe said that the project is geared towards encouraging girls in rural areas to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) related subjects and career trails.

“We noticed that many girls are struggling with certain subjects, particularly maths and science. One of the other reasons is that young girls are also deterred by other challenges in their lifestyle such as welfare challenges, for example,” he said.

Lebekwe explained that the aim of the camp was to motivate girls to branch into environmental and STEM-based tertiary degrees and career trajectories.

“The five-day camp gave girls exposure to various training in the fields of environment, science, and STEM facilitated by an all-women experienced team of ecologists and educators,” he said.

He further noted that in schools, the challenge with pursuing STEM subjects is that there is sometimes a lack of resources. He reiterated that there is a need to increase numbers in the fields of STEM.

“We wanted to start by testing grassroots and reaching out at junior schools, where they are at a phase where they will be deciding on their senior school subjects.”

Lebekwe said beyond that, they also wanted to bring together the girls in order to address issues related to their social and economic lives such as poverty and teenage pregnancy among others.

“We wanted to inspire them to improve and make choices that correlate with them having higher ideals for their lives,” he said. He noted that they focused on tourist-based areas because that is where the need for environmental protection is needed the most.

Lebekwe is passionate about including ESE in the schools’ curriculum because he not only appreciates its importance and relevance but also learned how integral it is to development when living overseas.

“I noticed that all Governments take environmental conservation seriously, and they determine the future of work”.

He said camps like this are aligned to the National Development Plan (NDP) 11 which speaks of the need to protect environmental resources, as well as Vision 2036, which advocates for sustainable and optimal use of our natural resources, with the hope that it will transform our economy and uplift people’s livelihoods.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme , funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read the original story here .

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Norway Struggles to Balance Combatting Environmental and Cultural Issues

A copper mine threatens to damage a fjord where Sámi fisherman earns their living and disturb Native reindeer calving areas in a small hamlet in Arctic Norway. Nonetheless, not everyone is opposed to it. In an indepth inquiry by the National Geographic, fundamental questions lie at the heart of...
ENVIRONMENT
lonelyplanet.com

On Malawi's top hikes, discover roaring waterfalls and bathing elephants

Malawi offers wonderful opportunities for hiking, especially in the cooler months of April to September, when the vegetation is lush and the air fresh. Two of Malawi’s big and popular draws are Mulanje, the third-highest mountain in Africa, and the Nyika Plateau in the north, where the high grasslands offer epic views, pristine air and the sight of roaming zebras. The country has plenty of other trails, too, which promise proximity to wildlife as well as the chance to explore rural Malawi away from the major roads. While walking in the country’s majestic national parks is possible (and unforgettable!), you’ll need an experienced guide to safely navigate animal encounters.
TRAVEL
The Conversation U.S.

African wild dogs cope with human development using skills they rely on to compete with other carnivores

Large carnivores in Africa are important from ecological, economic and cultural perspectives, but human activities put them at risk. Increasingly, lions, hyenas and African wild dogs are restricted to protected areas like national parks. Within these limited areas, they must compete for the same food sources. Competition is, of course, nothing new. For several million years, African wild dogs have evolved within a set of large carnivores that all prey on the same large herbivore species, like wildebeest and warthogs. Wild dogs are lanky, long-distance hunters that always live in groups, usually of eight to 10 adults. Cooperation with pack mates...
ANIMALS
earth.com

The Congo forest does not behave like other rainforests

The Congo Basin is home to the world’s second-largest contiguous tropical forest region. Despite its vast size and significance in the global climate system, very limited data is available on how the gases generated within the forest interact with the atmosphere. Research into the greenhouse gases, nitrous oxide and methane, in particular, is still in the early stages.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservation Science#Botswana#Economy#The Midweek Sun#The American Embassy
Phys.org

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

An elephant in Kenya has given birth to twins, an extremely rare event, conservationists said Thursday. Conservation group Save the Elephants said the twins—one male and one female—were born to a mother named Bora. They were first spotted by lucky tourist guides on a safari drive at the...
ANIMALS
kmvt

Rhino poaching rises sharply in South Africa, authorities say

(CNN) – Rhino poaching has been on the rise in South Africa over the past couple of months. Anti-poaching patrols have been deployed as a result. Authorities warn they desperately need tourist money back in order to equip themselves with the latest tech to catch the criminals. Lufuno Netshitavhadulu,...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Notches on Lion’s Teeth Shows Evidence of Poaching in Conservation Areas in Zamba

At a hunting camp in Zambia over a decade ago, UCLA biologist Paula White was puzzled by the heavy skull of a trophy-hunted lion. Zambia allows limited hunting in certain areas to fund national conservation programs, and White assesses how hunting affects conservation efforts. They had permission to examine the trophy skull and skin.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

The first African countries selected to receive the technology necessary to produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, a summit meeting of European Union and African Union nations heard on Friday.The six countries will receive the technology from the World Health Organization's global mRNA vaccine hub based in South Africa, with the aim to help them start producing vaccines as soon as possible. In a bid to help poor countries to produce their own vaccine, the World Health Organization last year teamed up with local companies and scientists to replicate the mRNA-based...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

EU Threatens Spain Over Tapping Water From Protected Wetlands

Commission vows to act ‘swiftly’ and with all means available. Local government seeks to expand water rights in Donana basin. The European Commission warned it would penalize Spain if the country carries on with plans to extract more water from one of Europe’s largest wetlands, a sign of a tougher stance on environmental preservation.
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

This picturesque lake in Africa is hiding a terrifying and deadly secret

An almost picturesque lake in Rwanda is actually home to a massive concentration of methane and carbon dioxide. The “killer lake” sits between the republics of Rwanda and Congo in Africa. The lake is situated on the Albertine Rift, a western branch of the East African Rift. Because of its location, the lake bed sits upon a rift valley and thus is slowly being pulled apart. This causes an increased amount of volcanic activity in the area.
AFRICA
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! Heart-Wrenching Footage Reveals Cruel Capture Of Indonesia’s Wild Monkeys Exported For Research; This Must End!

Yesterday, Action for Primates released disturbing video footage of Indonesian trappers inflicting pain and violence on wild monkeys during their capture, including the beating and killing of unwanted individuals. Such brutal and inhumane treatment is a breach of international animal welfare guidelines. Action for Primates and Lady Freethinker are calling...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund's latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group's report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

“Alien” Species of Predatory Hammerhead Worms Identified in Europe and Africa

Two new species of potentially invasive hammerhead flatworms from Europe (France and Italy) and Africa (Mayotte) “Alien” species of predatory hammerhead worms – including a spectacularly iridescent green-blue specimen – identified in Europe and Africa. One of the consequences of globalization is the inadvertent spread of invasive...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Thai wildlife group says tiger missing a leg needs help

Forest rangers in western Thailand are searching a remote jungle on the Myanmar border hoping to rescue a wild tiger with a missing leg from an area where poachers have recently been operating.Staff from the wildlife protection organization Freeland spotted the animal earlier this week on video recorded by a remotely operated camera trap in Kanchanaburi province’s Khao Laem National Park as it was feeding on the body of a water buffalo.Its missing hind leg was clearly visible as it paced awkwardly around the carcass on Sunday night in the thick forest. Freeland’s experts fear the slow-moving female —...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Extremely rare parrot chick born at UK zoo offers ‘glimmer of hope’ for endangered species

An extremely rare baby bird has been born at a zoo in the UK. The news has been called a “glimmer of hope” for a species of parrot which is estimated to have a population of fewer than 50 left in the wild. Paignton zoo in Devon announced the birth of a baby Mitchell’s lorikeet on Thursday. It said the chick was discovered on the site on Boxing Day and zookeepers had been monitoring its progress since then. Bird on the brink: Extremely rare chick hatched at Paignton ZooWe are pleased to announce the recent hatching of a Mitchell’s lorikeet.These...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy