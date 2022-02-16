Indiana Man Arrested for Impaired Driving while Transporting Two Children

Indiana Man Arrested Indiana State Police

Trooper Angermeier stopped the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima on SR 57 near CR 200 West for a child restraint violation. The driver was identified as Kyler Lee, 26, of Winslow. Lee’s three-year-old daughter was not restrained in a child safety seat and was moving freely in the rear passenger area. Lee’s one-year-old son was in a child safety seat but not properly restrained.

While talking to Lee, Trooper Angermeier detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Lee displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Lee had a blood alcohol content of .14%. Lee was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. His two children were released to their mother.

Arrested and Charges:

Kyler Lee, 26, Winslow, IN

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with Passengers less than 18 years of age, Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officer: Trooper Brayden Angermeier, Indiana State Police