Seth Rogen once cried in a restaurant after woman rejected him

By Mared Parry
 1 day ago

Seth Rogan has admitted his past dating life was far from perfect, despite being in an 11-year marriage .

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, host Jimmy asked Seth Rogan to share some tips with the audience on romance and dating, to which he explained: “I was terrible. I was a bad dater.

“I had terrible experiences dating women , and I also think the women who dated me didn't have the best experiences.”

