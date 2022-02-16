ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Olympics: China's Qi Guangpu takes incredible aerials gold

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as China's Qi Guangpu takes gold in the men's...

The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
SkySports

Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater falls and finishes fourth at Winter Olympics

The Russian figure skater,15, tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day and investigations are ongoing regarding the case. Valieva found out on Monday she would be able to compete in the women's competition following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS...
SPORTS
12news.com

Watch: Winter Olympics top moments on Tuesday, Feb. 15

BEIJING, China — The U.S. picked up another speed skating medal on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics, while the women’s figure skating competition got underway with the short program. Check out some of the highlights from Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics:. The U.S. men's curling team, led...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Winter Olympics: American figure skating team offered torches, not silver medals, amid Kamila Valieva drama

While a doping case against ROC's Kamila Valieva is being resolved, the United States Olympic figure skating team was offered torches instead of their silver medals, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event has not yet taken place because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that no medal ceremony that included Valieva would occur until her case is fully resolved.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Medals update: Qi Guangpu wins gold for hosts in Beijing 2022 freestyle skiing men’s aerials

The People's Republic of China's Qi Guangpu won the men's freestyle skiing aerials competition at Beijing 2022 stomping the most difficult jump seen at an Olympic Games. Performing a quintuple-twisting triple-back somersault – with two twists in the first somersault, one in the second, and two in the third – Qi dropped his helmet-clad head in his hands in disbelief in the finish area of the Genting Snow Park.
SPORTS
NBC New York

Watch Qi Guangpu Quint-twist His Way to Gold in Breathtaking Aerials Final

Qi Guangpu of China finally flipped his way onto an Olympic podium in men’s aerials by winning a gold medal after near misses in Sochi and Pyeongchang. He landed a quintuple-twisting triple backflip in the medal round when five of his six competitors tried the same trick. Qi was the only one to do it cleanly.
SPORTS
BBC

Beijing Olympics: What’s wrong with natural snow?

Heavy snow has been falling on venues at the Beijing Olympics, yet the organisers are still pumping out artificial snow on to competition slopes, saying it's more suitable for the events. Why is Beijing using artificial snow?. The organisers have insisted on using it to "ensure the quality" at the...
SPORTS

