ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Michelle McCann: Mother admits killing two children by dangerous driving in M1 crash with lorry

The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTMlq_0eG4a4hb00

A mother of four has admitted killing her two children in a motorway crash with a lorry near Milton Keynes .

Mary McCann, 35, from Derby , pleaded guilty to two counts of death by dangerous driving at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.

Her children Smaller and Lilly, 4, died when she crashed her Vauxhall Astra into a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) between junctions 14 and 15 of the M1 at around 11.10pm on 9 August last year.

It was Smaller’s 10th birthday.

She and a baby daughter who survived the crash were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.

Cann was arrested after she had handed herself into Aylesbury police station.

She had been on bail, but was remanded in custody after she failed to appear in court in September that year.

Judge Francis Sheridan issued a warrant for her arrest, and the Border Force was asked to place alerts at all ports and airports to prevent her from leaving the UK.

He said it was “most likely” McCann would try to abscond to Ireland.

More follows...

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Woman admits to causing crash that killed officer

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman admitted to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed an off-duty U of I Police lieutenant last fall. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Logan Freed pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. This comes after Freed was involved in a crash in August of […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
leader-call.com

Driver dead, 10 children hurt in tragic crash

A Laurel woman was killed and 11 passengers who were in the car with her were hurt, including a toddler who suffered severe injuries in a crash at Highway 84 East and Jeff Byrd Road on Wednesday afternoon. Cecilia Turner, 33, died of her injuries after the 2008 Infiniti G35...
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lorry#Dangerous Driving#Ireland#Traffic Accident#Aylesbury Crown Court#Vauxhall#Hgv#The Border Force
The Independent

Husband and wife accused of killing two year-old neighbour in gas explosion deny manslaughter

A husband and wife have denied unlawfully killing their two-year-old neighbour in a horror gas explosion last year.George Arthur Hinds, who was aged two years and 10 months, died in the blast in the early hours of Sunday 16 May, 2021.Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Heysham, Lancashire, finding two houses in Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed, with a third seriously damaged.George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were rushed to hospital with injuries alongside the couple who were also hurt in the blast.Police confirmed that the explosion that killed the toddler was caused by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
First Coast News

Mother killed in Thursday crash on her way to work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 32-year-old woman was killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Thursday morning in Orange Park leaving three kids and her husband behind. This accident happened on I-295 Southbound at Blanding Boulevard, officials said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.. The woman killed was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M4 crash: Gracie-Ann Wheaton, four, named as girl who died

A four-year-old girl who died after a crash on the M4 has been named as Gracie-Ann Wheaton. In a tribute, her cousin said the family was "heartbroken". Four people were taken to hospital after the incident involving a car and a van on the M4 near Newport on Saturday, with a boy, three, still in a critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two Gardai in hospital after driver crashes into patrol car

A man has been arrested on charges of dangerous driving after a collision with a patrol car during a pursuit left two gardai in hospital.The injured gardai were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda after the crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in Dundalk.Three passengers in the other vehicle, a man and two women, were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.A man in his 20s was arrested and brought to Dundalk Garda station.The incident unfolded at 4am on Sunday when Gardai encountered a vehicle driving erratically.The driver allegedly failed to stop when instructed...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WMDT.com

Two killed in Accomack Co. crash

OAK HALL, Va. – A crash in Accomack County Monday afternoon resulted in two fatalities. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 13 at the Route 702 intersection. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13, approaching the Route 702 intersection, when a 2006 Ford Taurus failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign. As a result, the Ford was t-boned by the tractor trailer. Both vehicles crossed over the median after colliding, and the Ford continued off the roadway and hit a tree on a private property.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
New Jersey 101.5

Two killed in crash on Route 1 in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Two people were killed when their car slammed into a tree on Route 1 late Tuesday night. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said driver Ziyad Elsaedi, 21, of North Plainfield, and the front passenger died after the car went off Route 1 southbound in the area of Jeff Street near the ramps to Route 287 around 10:15 p.m.
EDISON, NJ
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy