ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Limbo’ and ‘Anita’ Top Hong Kong Film Awards Nominations

By Vivienne Chow
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNfj6_0eG4a13Q00

Click here to read the full article.

Action thriller “ Limbo ” and “ Anita ,” a biopic about the late Canto-pop queen Anita Mui lead the nomination race for this year’s Hong Kong Film Awards , which is holding its 40th edition after being postponed from last year.

“Limbo,” a Cantonese noir that follows a cop duo’s hunt for a serial killer, received 14 nominations including best film, best director for Soi Cheang, best screenplay, best actor for Lam Ka-tung and best actress for Cya Liu. The film had earlier won the critics heart at the annual Hong Kong Film Critics’ Society Awards, which named “Limbo” as best film and Liu best actress for her role as a young addict.

“Anita” received 12 nominations, including best film and best director for Longman Leung. The film’s lead actress Louise Wong, who plays the role of the late superstar in her big screen debut, is nominated for both best actress and best new performer. Louis Koo, who plays Mui’s image designer, and Fish Liew, who plays Mui’s sister, were nominated for best supporting actor and actress respectively.

The late Benny Chan (“Gen-X Cops,” “New Police Story,” “Divergence”) was nominated in the best director category for his last film, crime thriller “Raging Fire.” Also nominated for best director are Peter Chan for “Leap,” a drama about the Chinese national women’s volleyball team, and Man Lim Chung for “Keep Rolling,” a documentary film about Hong Kong film director Ann Hui. Man, an award-winning art and costume director, was also nominated in the best new director category.

The best actor section sees Lam competing with himself, as his performance in drama “Hand Rolled Cigarette” was also nominated. Joining the race for the first time is 85-year-old veteran Patrick Tse, who was nominated for his role as a retired hitman in black comedy “Time.” The role already earned the screen legend his first best actor award in his nearly four decades of showbiz career at the recent Critics’ awards. Also nominated was Leung Chung-hang, who plays the role of So Wa-wai, Hong Kong’s first athlete to win the gold medal at the Paralympic Games, in the biopic “Zero to Hero.” Leung is also competing in the best new performer category.

Films released in 2020 and 2021 were qualified to enter this year’s Hong Kong Film Awards, as last year’s event was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 70 films qualified for nomination this year, according to Derek Yee, chair of the Hong Kong Film Awards Association.

An in-person award presentation ceremony has been planned to take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on April 17, but go ahead is still dependent on the public healthsituation, Yee noted.

The city has been overwhelmed with the Omicron variant recently, recording more than 4,000 new cases and nine deaths on Wednesday. The Hong Kong government is expected to further tighten pandemic restrictions, adhering to China’s zero-Covid policy after Chinese president Xi Jinping told the city government to “mobilize all resources” and adopt “necessary measures” to curb the spread of the virus and maintain the city’s stability.

If the government-run Cultural Centre remains shut down in April, the ceremony will instead be staged at Kowloon Bay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, Yee said, adding that an online-only award ceremony will only be an option should the pandemic situation worsen further.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Apple Enlists Korean Director Park Chan-wook to Shoot Martial-Arts Fantasy Film Entirely on iPhone

Click here to read the full article. Apple tapped Park Chan-wook, among Korea’s most successful and critically acclaimed directors, to make a movie shot entirely on its latest iPhones. Park’s “Life Is But a Dream” is the first project in Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” marketing campaign to be produced, shot and edited entirely in Korea. (Watch Park’s film below or at this link.) The film blends martial arts with romance, dark comedy and pansori (판소리) — Korea’s traditional musical storytelling technique — to tell a surreal tale featuring both a wedding and a funeral. In the 21-minute movie, an undertaker digs up an...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Locarno Pro’s First Look Set to Focus on German Films in Post

Click here to read the full article. The Locarno Film Festival’s Locarno Pro initiative dedicated to pics in post is set to look at German films that are in their final stage of production for its upcoming edition. The fest, located in the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland, in a statement said that the initiative, now in its tenth edition, will celebrate the up-and-coming cinema of a country that has been “crucial to the history” of the fest. Locarno Pro is now looking closer to home after being a springboard for pics from Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Israel, Poland, the Baltic Countries,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Batman’ and ‘Uncharted’ Set China Theatrical Release Dates

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros.’ franchise title “The Batman” and Sony’s game adaptation “Uncharted” have both been given confirmed theatrical release dates in mainland China. “The Batman” will reach conventional and Imax theaters in China on Friday March 18, 2022. “Uncharted” will release four days earlier on Monday March 14. The confirmations mean that there is a rebounding flow of Hollywood movies into China after a drought in 2021, when revenue sharing import numbers fall short of the bilaterally agreed 34 film annual quota. There has also been a complete absence of Marvel movies (from both the Disney and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Anita Mui
Person
Ann Hui
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Louis Koo
Person
Patrick Tse
Person
Peter Chan
9to5Mac

These Apple TV+ films scored British Academy of Film award nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled its nominations list for the 2022 awards, including three Apple TV+ productions. Apple TV+ originals have been nominated for five awards. CODA got three nominations, while Swan Song and The Tragedy of Macbeth had one nomination each, according to Variety.
MOVIES
IGN

BAFTA Film Awards 2022: Dune Leads With 11 Nominations, Including Best Film

The nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced — and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune is leading the pack this year with 11 nominations. TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Tom Allen unveiled the nominations for the 75th British Academy Film Awards during a live presentation on Thursday. Dune led the nominations with 11 nods across various categories, including the coveted Best Film category, which also features Belfast, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, and The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
allotsego.com

Cooperstown costume pro voting on top film awards

“I had 27 movies to watch,” Van Ramsey, an Emmy-winning costume designer with 45 years of stage and screen credits, said from his Cooperstown home a few weeks ago. “I’m part of the Costume Designers Guild, and I have to watch each movie with attention to costume design.”
COOPERSTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Limbo#Cantonese#Chinese
Deadline

BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Watch The Announcement Live

Nominations for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards are being unveiled this morning. Below you can watch the live feed, hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen from BAFTA’s London HQ, which is due to get underway at 12:10AM GMT (04:10AM PST). Check back after 12:30AM GMT for the full list of nominations. The five BAFTA Rising Star nominees were unveiled earlier this week. Winners will be announced at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Rebel Wilson will be hosting this year.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Sort Of' tops Canadian Screen Awards nominations

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Canadian Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards with CBC and HBO Max series Sort Of leading the way with 13 nominations. The television side also included Pretty Hard Cases and Wynonna Earp each earning 11 nominations, while Kim's Convenience...
MOVIES
The New Yorker

Two New Yorker Films Receive 2022 Academy Award Nominations

“Affairs of the Art” and “On My Mind,” a pair of short films released by The New Yorker, were nominated for Academy Awards on Tuesday morning, joining feature-length nominees that included “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” and “Belfast.” The nods for “Affairs of the Art” and “On My Mind” make them the ninth and tenth New Yorker films to receive Oscar nominations. The 2022 ceremony will take place on March 27th, in Hollywood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

SAG Award Nominations Offer First Look at Voters’ Thoughts

Click here to read the full article. The season is off and running with the 28th annual SAG Awards, set to air at 5 p.m. PT Feb. 27 on both TNT and TBS. The SAG Awards tend to be a major indicator of how the Academy Award acting races will play out and on the television side, it marks the first major awards show of the new year — meaning several new shows are getting their first big shot to make an impact. Ahead of the ceremony, Variety takes a look at the pool of nominees. Film Categories Why SAG Awards Matter...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
architecturaldigest.com

These Are the Films Nominated for Best Production Design at the 2022 Academy Awards

It’s that time of year again, and the Oscar nominations for 2022 have been announced. After 2020 brought us movie theater closures and delayed release dates as we adjusted to our new normal, 2021 was a relatively splendorous year for the cinema. With new flicks from such big name directors as Guillermo Del Toro, Joel Coen, Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Lana Wachowski, there was no shortage of great films to watch and plenty of work from new directors to discover too.
MOVIES
Variety

Japanese Drama ‘Love Life’ From Cannes Prizewinning Koji Fukada Boarded by MK2 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. MK2 Films, the banner behind Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” has boarded “Love Life,” the anticipated next film of laureled Japanese director Koji Fukada. Fukada’s credits include the 2016 movie “Harmonium” which won the jury prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, as well as “A Girl Missing” which played at Toronto. His latest film, “The Real Thing” was part of Cannes 2020’s Official Selection. Set in contemporary Japan, “Love Life” is a character-driven film revolving around Taeko and her husband, Jiro, who are living a peaceful existence with her...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: How to Stream ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Dune’ and More Nominated Films

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. The 2022 Oscar nominations have arrived and there’s plenty of time to catch up on all of the nominees before the awards ceremony. A host has yet to be announced for the 94th annual Academy Awards, which will air Sunday, March 27 live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars:...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Nominees and Guests, but Not Performers and Presenters

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Academy Awards will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for most — but not all — inside the Dolby Theater, Variety has confirmed. As the New York Times first reported, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences determined on Thursday that all nominees and invited guests must show proof of vaccination and test negative at least twice via PCR testing. Those performing and presenting at the awards ceremony, on the other hand, will not need to show proof of vaccination, but will be tested rigorously. This marks a clarification of the Academy’s COVID-19 policy,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
Variety

Keshet International Boards South African Murder Mystery ‘Paradys’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Keshet International has boarded Darrel Bristow-Bovey and Anton Visser’s South African series “Paradys,” selected as a finalist for next month’s Series Mania Co-Pro Pitching Sessions. Keshet international joins Quizzical Pictures as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the finished series. Described as a “tense, character-driven murder mystery,” the series is based on Orania, a real city in South Africa where, 25 years after apartheid, segregation still holds strong. In the fictional series, the town of Paradys shirks the favored “Rainbow Nation” vision shared by the majority of South Africans, and instead...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy