Hutto, TX

Hutto welcomes new staff

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHUTTO – Last week, the city of Hutto welcomed...

Community Impact Austin

Dan Thornton appointed Hutto mayor pro tem

Hutto City Council Member Dan Thornton is the city's new mayor pro tem, a position that was left vacant after former Mayor Pro Tem Tanner Rose resigned from council in January. The mayor pro tem is a council member who assumes the responsibilities of mayor if the mayor is absent...
HUTTO, TX
theflorencecitizen.com

CCCF Welcomes New Leadership

Chaffee County, CO – The Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) is excited to announce new leadership within its Executive Committee. The planned, coordinated transition allows CCCF to move forward responsibly, continuing its mission of serving Chaffee County, fostering philanthropy and supporting local nonprofits. The current, elected CCCF Executive Committee...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
kaufmancounty.net

County Welcomes New Fire Marshal

Join Kaufman County in welcoming Paul F. Ayres as the new Fire Marshal. After a months-long search, County Commissioners appointed Ayres, an experienced public safety professional who has been involved in over 360 fire/explosion investigations, including 28 fatal incidents (involving 42 separate fatalities). “At every incident, I strive to conduct...
KAUFMAN, TX
taylorpress.net

Mayor to address ‘State of our City’

Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell will give a “State of our City” address at the monthly Chamber program Monday, Feb. 28, at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 180 Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. “We already…
TAYLOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

Plans for new $18 million primary school and 4 more commercial projects filed recently in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Be the first to know about new restaurants, businesses and facilities coming soon or being renovated in the neighborhood with this daily commercial project roundup. The following commercial projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
FL Radio Group

Town of Waterloo Welcomes New Clerk

The town of Waterloo is welcoming a new official member. Rosemarie Marsh was sworn in just this morning to the position of town clerk. The Waterloo native says she’s excited to join the town team – and will run for the job in November. Marsh replaces Sandra Ridley,...
hngnews.com

Fort HealthCare welcomes two new board members

Fort HealthCare announces the appointment of two new members to the organization’s board of directors, Christopher Martin and Paul Schuppner, D.O. Christopher Martin graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2001. He received his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2005 and his Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School in 2009.
The Post and Courier

HopeHealth welcomes new provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Mitch Chere is a gynecologist providing women’s health services at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. After graduating, Dr. Chere was commissioned a lieutenant in the US Naval Reserve and holds a Chief Mate’s license in the US Merchant Marine. After completing his obligation to serve, he went to medical school at the University Autonoma of Guadalajara where he graduated first in his class and completed his residency in OB/GYN at University of Connecticut. He began his OB/GYN practice in which, over the next 35 years, he delivered more than 7,000 babies and was a leader in the state of Connecticut in advanced operative laparoscopy. He later established and directed an advanced GYN surgical rotation for the OB/GYN residency program at UCONN and served as an associate clinical professor for 35 years. He became president of the PHO for his hospital with 400 physicians and was the director of quality and utilization management. His biggest financial contribution for the hospital was a presentation of quality and utilization management strategy in the new managed care environment, which resulted in Standard & Poors increasing the hospital’s bond rating by two levels.
FLORENCE, SC
Mount Olive Tribune

Local businessman interested in old Center Theatre

One of three historic downtown buildings that have been condemned may still see new life. Local resident and businessman Ryan Roberts provided a surprise announcement at last week’s monthly town board meeting when he said he is interested in purchasing the old Center Street Theatre. He told board members...
taylorpress.net

PACKED BONDS

A bond election in Granger could mean a new high school campus, buses, upgrades and more — including a new place for Friday night lights. On Feb. 11, the Granger ISD school board voted unanimously to…
GRANGER, TX
buckrail.com

Superintendent appoints new Chief of Staff

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Superintendent Brian Schroeder has appointed Chad Auer as the Wyoming Department of Education’s (WDE) Chief of Staff. Auer will assume his role with the agency beginning tomorrow, Feb. 14, 2022. “As my new Chief of Staff, I am very excited about what Chad brings...
CHEYENNE, WY
taylorpress.net

Czech Heritage Society to meet

The Travis-Williamson Counties Czech Heritage Society will meet Wednesday Feb. 16, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Springhill Catfish Restaurant, 2505 W Pecan St. in Pflugerville. Attendees are asked…
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Paducah Sun

Caldwell Career Center expands to meet demand

The Caldwell Regional Career Center serves five communities and underwent a multimillion-dollar remodel to enhance programming and expand reach. Workforce development in western Kentucky has been impacted under the current circumstances. The deadly and severely bad weather has re-centered the value of trade schools. As a result, workforce development is...
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

DHEC welcomes new Board Chairman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control welcomed Columbia attorney Robert Bolchoz as its new Board Chairman. “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Robert Bolchoz as our new DHEC Board Chair,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. “He is a native South Carolinian who has served in numerous public and private leadership roles throughout his career, and we look forward to working with him as he leads our Board.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Finger Lakes Times

Geneva Rotary welcomes new member

GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary inducted three new member in January. At the Jan. 26 meeting, Roslyn Grammar was welcomed to Rotary. Taking part in the induction ceremony were her sponsor, Rotarian Jason Haag, and club President Stephanie Hesler. Grammar is a supply analyst at Constellation Brands. She manages...

