Cabinet Office asks Met if 300 ‘partygate’ photos will be published

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
The Cabinet Office has sought to clarify with the Metropolitan Police whether it will publish more than 300 photos received as part of the inquiry into alleged parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

The force is unlikely to reveal the names of any individuals hit with fines linked to the 12 gatherings under investigation, as the identity of people issued with a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) is not usually disclosed by police.

It is understood the Cabinet Office is now seeking to clarify whether the photos sent to the Met as part of its inquiry will be made public, given that they could potentially identify those involved.

The Met declined to comment, and it is not thought the Cabinet Office has yet received a response to its query.

More than 300 photos and 500 pages of information were given to the force by the Cabinet Office last month.

Some of the events being investigated took place in 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA (PA Wire)

ITV News reported the query was lodged by the department’s liaison unit, which is separate to senior civil servant Sue Gray’s investigations team.

The Cabinet Office said it will not comment on an ongoing investigation.

It follow reports that a Q&A sheet was sent by the liaison unit to Government officials caught up in the inquiry, detailing certain aspects of what information will and will not be published by the police over the course of their investigation.

The document, cited by The Daily Telegraph, reportedly suggests the number of fines issued for the alleged parties – if any – will be made public by the Met.

Scotland Yard is also expected to publish its reasons for issuing any tickets, according to the advice sheet.

The Met is investigating a number of gatherings (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

However, officials were reportedly told the names of those receiving FPNs – if such fines are imposed – will not be revealed and their details will not be shared with the Civil Service.

The Met confirmed a document had been drawn up by the Cabinet Office to brief staff and it was “consulted on those aspects relevant to its investigation and legal processes”.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Prime Minister is working with a personal lawyer on his response to the police investigation.

According to ITV News, Mr Johnson’s legal advisers believe that if he can prove he did not get drunk at any of the events he allegedly attended, and resumed normal prime ministerial duties afterwards, he may be able to make the case they were part of his working day.

The PM previously admitted he was present for 25 minutes at the notorious “bring your own booze” gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, but said he thought it was a “work event” to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

The PM previously admitted he was briefly present at a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Downing Street has also admitted staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 in what was reportedly a surprise get-together for the Prime Minister.

The Met has sent a questionnaire to approximately 50 people as it conducts its inquiry, titled Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall.

Mr Johnson received his questionnaire on Friday. Downing Street has since said his responses will not be made public.

Asked about reports the PM requested that police write directly to his lawyer, rather than to him, No 10 said on Monday it would not get into any more detail about “what legal advice the Prime Minister has or hasn’t received”.

Related
newschain

Met Police ‘partygate’ probe to continue as normal

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into alleged parties held at Downing Street during lockdown will not be affected by Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation. Dame Cressida announced on Thursday she would stand aside as Metropolitan Police Commissioner after losing the confidence of London Mayor Sadiq Khan following a series of scandals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

York councillors seek to remove Andrew’s freedom of the city

Councillors in York have said they are taking steps to remove the Duke of York’s freedom of the city. Andrew was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1987 but Liberal Democrats, who form the largest group on City of York Council, said a motion to begin the process of removing the honour will be submitted at the next full council meeting on March 24.
POLITICS
newschain

Raab announces plans for 4,000 new prison places

Dominic Raab has announced plans to create 4,000 prison places across 16 sites as part of the Government’s pledge to increase jail capacity by the middle of the decade. The proposals, which are subject to planning permission, would involve building new wings and refurbishing old prison space, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate: Lawyers explain next steps as Met Police questionnaires sent out over Downing Street parties

Questionnaires being sent out to the attendees of Downing Street parties that may have broken Covid laws will be the written equivalent of police interviews under caution.More than 50 politicians and staff have been given a week to respond to the formal documents by email, and police will then decide whether to fine them for breaking restrictions.The penalties could vary between £100 and £10,000, depending on the law that was in force at the time, the size of the gathering and the person’s role.Prosecutions may follow if people refuse to pay any fines issued to them, and police decide...
POLITICS
Boston Globe

UK police question Johnson’s staff on ‘partygate’ and new photo that emerged

Boris Johnson came under renewed pressure over parties held in his Downing Street office during the pandemic, after the UK police said they would contact more than 50 people over the gatherings and a potentially damaging new photo emerged showing the prime minister at a Christmas event. Police will send...
U.K.
SFGate

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past 'partygate'

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson has brought in new senior staffers as he tries to restore his flagging authority — including a communications chief who insisted the British prime minister is “not a total clown." The prime minister hired Guto Harri, an aide from his days as...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Downing Street demands that police do NOT publish 300 Partygate pictures - including those of Boris Johnson - handed to officers running probe into alleged illegal gatherings

Downing Street has demanded police keep secret hundreds of pictures handed to an official probe into the Partygate scandal, a leaked document revealed today. Information shared with civil servants suggests that Scotland Yard will not identify by name anyone handed a fixed penalty notice (FPN) fine by the investigation into a string of events in No10 during lockdown.
U.K.
Telegraph

Met Police to reveal number of fines issued for ‘partygate’ gatherings

Scotland Yard will reveal the number of people fined at each "partygate" event being investigated and explain why the decision was taken, civil servants have been told. A question and answer sheet sent to government officials caught up in the inquiry, a copy of which has been seen by The Telegraph, says the civil service will not be told who gets fined.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
