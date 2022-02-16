Wall Street's metaverse dreams take a hit

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. It's 13F season, where hedge funds with at least $100M in assets under management disclose their holdings. The flurry of filings gives investors a chance to see what they bought and sold during the quarter, like long positions, and call and put options, though shorts aren't included on the statements. Besides detailing where the "smart money" is being put to work, some may seek out vulnerabilities they can profit from... remember last year's GameStop saga? It all started when a Reddit user flagged Melvin Capital's heavy puts on GME, which eventually spiraled into the notorious short-squeeze enabled by WallStreetBets.

