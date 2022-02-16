ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street's metaverse dreams take a hit

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street is convinced it's discovered the future of Silicon Valley. But early bets on the "metaverse" are running into some turbulence. What's the metaverse? It's a virtual world in which people hang out, attend meetings and play games as avatars. It's generating tons of buzz. But shares of...

www.wicz.com

kitco.com

Bitcoin is paying the price for Wall Street's 'de-risking' plight

(Kitco News) Bitcoin is down 7% on the day as the cryptocurrency market is paying the price for the accelerating "de-risking" mode on Wall Street, according to analysts. Investors continue to flee risk assets as the Russia-Ukraine conflict's uncertainty weighs on market sentiment. And the crypto market is caught up in the selloff.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Fed’s messaging on pivot gets high marks from Wall Street

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell won high marks from Wall Street as he dialed up expectations late last year for a more hawkish policy stance to quell rising inflation, a survey by the New York Federal Reserve published Thursday showed. The report card is included in the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Disney's Metaverse Strategy Is Beginning To Take Shape

Many companies are pivoting to plan for the coming metaverse. Disney's "world-class storytelling" will provide the launchpad. The metaverse will be one more way for the House of Mouse to connect with its fans. There's been a lot of ink spilled in recent months about the metaverse, a simulated domain...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Intel's CEO is tired of Wall Street doubting his turnaround plan

SAN FRANCISCO (Feb 16): Intel Corp chief executive officer (CEO) Pat Gelsinger, who took the job in February 2021, gives himself an A- grade for his first year running the chipmaker. Investors are proving to be tougher graders. No one is faulting the 60-year-old's energy level and ambition. But he...
BUSINESS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

JPMorgan Rolls into The Metaverse, Hangs Dimon’s Picture on the Wall

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report went boldly where no big bank has gone before by staking a claim in the metaverse. The financial giant opened its Onxy lounge in Decentraland, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. The lounge is located in Metajuku, a virtual version of Tokyo's Harajuku shopping district.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

The great metaverse stock rout worsens as Roblox plunges

Fortune “Why Wall Street thinks the metaverse will be worth trillions”. It wasn’t long ago that Wall Street and Silicon Valley were talking up the metaverse as the next big thing in the tech world. The only question from the likes of über–tech bull Cathie Wood or crypto investment firm Grayscale or Goldman Sachs was: Would the market opportunity be worth billions, or trillions?
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: 13F

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. It's 13F season, where hedge funds with at least $100M in assets under management disclose their holdings. The flurry of filings gives investors a chance to see what they bought and sold during the quarter, like long positions, and call and put options, though shorts aren't included on the statements. Besides detailing where the "smart money" is being put to work, some may seek out vulnerabilities they can profit from... remember last year's GameStop saga? It all started when a Reddit user flagged Melvin Capital's heavy puts on GME, which eventually spiraled into the notorious short-squeeze enabled by WallStreetBets.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Wall Street begins to drop mask mandates

Mask mandates on Wall Street are becoming a thing of the past as some of the biggest players in finance are relaxing stringent requirements for vaccinated employees, FOX Business has learned. As omicron infections are slowing across the country, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and the New York Stock Exchange...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Wall Street's go-to recession indicator is starting to get attention

Past may not be prologue for financial markets as the global economy continues to reel from the pandemic. But a traditional recession signal is still catching Wall Street's attention. What's happening: The US government bond market sold off on Thursday alongside stocks following the news that inflation reached 7.5% in...
STOCKS
KTVZ

Wall Street is missing the point

Liz Ann Sonders, the chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, thinks Wall Street is missing the point on inflation. US inflation accelerated to 7.5% in January, the highest level in nearly 40 years, according to Labor Department data published Thursday. Sonders thinks the news could trigger another round of Wall...
ECONOMY
NPR

Nightmare on wall street?

After making historic gains during the pandemic, disappointing earnings reports caused tech companies like Meta and Netflix to experience harsh market corrections. This is spurring fear in many investors over the stability of stocks that were once thought to be safe bets. Today, former editor of The Indicator, Paddy Hirsch,...
STOCKS

