After Falling 67% in 1 Year, Is 23andMe Undervalued?

Tenet Healthcare is a sizable health-care oriented facility focusing on the ownership and management of medical facilities. There are presently many different ways for investors to buy into the medical industry. One way is to buy into a company that operates its own string of medical facilities and related services. A prospect in this market to consider that is of a reasonable size is a firm called Tenet Healthcare (THC). Over the past several years, the company's top line has been a bit mixed. That said, cash flows have generally remained robust and shares are trading at levels that should be considered appealing. This is especially true if management's own expectations for the company come to fruition for its 2022 fiscal year. Because of this, while the company is most certainly not a home run prospect, it definitely warrants some consideration when it comes to potential firms to include in your portfolio.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO