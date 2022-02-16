ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

After Falling 67% in 1 Year, Is 23andMe Undervalued?

By Alex Carchidi
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article23andMe's stock has tumbled as a result of its weak revenue growth. New income from drug development collaborations could increase over time. It's difficult to value an enterprise that's in the midst of a pivot. 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) investors have had a bumpy ride in the last 12 months. The...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

F5 Stock: Unfairly Undervalued

F5 Inc.'s share price was discounted by the market due to supply chain concerns. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Aseity Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Law.com

Pinterest GC to Leave This Fall After 5 Years With Company

Christine Flores' departure does not stem from a disagreement with Pinterest, the company said in a filing. Before joining Pinterest, Flores spent a decade at Google. During her tenure, the company faced high-profile discrimination litigation. Christine Flores, Pinterest’s general counsel since 2017, will leave the image-sharing service on Oct. 1,...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Its Blistering Retreat?

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock cratered on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 19%, driven lower by management commentary included in the company's fourth-quarter financial report. The missive confirmed what many had long suspected -- that the rapid pace of e-commerce adoption would decelerate. In a case like this, however, context matters. The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Green Flags for 23andMe's Future

The innovative company aims to do more than genetic testing. The platform is growing its offerings for consumers. But helping pharma companies could be even more lucrative. As a genetic testing company, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) is a futuristic business by default. There's nothing cooler than sending away a tube filled with your spit and getting (some of) the secrets of your genome unlocked and presented in a tidy report on your computer screen in return.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#23andme#Genetic Information#Biotechnology#Biotech Company#Drugs
Motley Fool

This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

Applied Materials will release its quarterly results on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The company's results may not meet expectations because of factors out of its control. A discounted stock is an opportunity investors may not want to miss given its solid metaverse prospects. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a well-known name in...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57 million versus the consensus estimate of $54.3 million. GUIDANCE:. 23andMe Holding...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tenet Healthcare: An Undervalued Play On Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a sizable health-care oriented facility focusing on the ownership and management of medical facilities. There are presently many different ways for investors to buy into the medical industry. One way is to buy into a company that operates its own string of medical facilities and related services. A prospect in this market to consider that is of a reasonable size is a firm called Tenet Healthcare (THC). Over the past several years, the company's top line has been a bit mixed. That said, cash flows have generally remained robust and shares are trading at levels that should be considered appealing. This is especially true if management's own expectations for the company come to fruition for its 2022 fiscal year. Because of this, while the company is most certainly not a home run prospect, it definitely warrants some consideration when it comes to potential firms to include in your portfolio.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Some companies are poised to deliver market-beating results and stock returns for decades to come. Finding these long-term winners and holding on to your shares through turbulent times is the recipe for life-changing investing success. Alphabet and Roku tick all the right boxes to make them look like long-term winners.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

Affirm Holdings stock was pummeled recently in response to wider-than-expected losses during the last three months of 2021. Revenue has been growing by leaps and bounds, but not fast enough to outpace expenses. Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) recently lost over a fifth of their value overnight after delivering mixed...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

2U Stock Is An Undervalued Growth Opportunity

2U's share price is down 83% from its highs in February 2021. 2U (TWOU) is the market leader in online education and degrees. They work with over 80 Universities, including top tier colleges such as Harvard, Cambridge and even MIT. The company's share price is down 83% from its highs...
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Airbnb is growing in many directions. Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. Home Depot is disrupting its own business. Successful investing is partly just a waiting game. That's why investing in an index fund is such an effective way of growing your money. As the value of the market grows over time, so will your shares.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Technology companies can disrupt industries, growing for years. High-growth tech stocks can be volatile, but can also create generational wealth. Categories like freelancing, cybersecurity and digital ads have long growth runways. Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Have Crashed but Are Still Great Long-Term Buys

Seagen is coming off a strong year, and a new drug approval could lead to more growth. PayPal's stock has slumped after an earnings report that likely didn't warrant such a strong reaction. The stock market as a whole isn't crashing, but some stocks certainly are. And some of the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Whose Revenue Just Soared by 190%

February might be the month of love, but for investors, it falls in the thick of an important earnings season. It has been a rollercoaster so far, exacerbated by the fact the market is in the midst of a powerful sell-off, with the tech sector leading the decline. But it's...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Should Retirees Approach This Stock Market Correction?

When you're retired, it's likely that your investment strategy will be rather different from when you were younger. But that doesn't mean turbulent markets aren't nerve-racking for retirees. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 27, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and Will Healy discuss how they would approach the current market downturn if they were retired.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy