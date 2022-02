A Middletown man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child and with endangering welfare of children following an incident in which his 5-week-old son was injured. Police say that Kurtis A. Lamka, 26, allegedly attempted to cause serious bodily injury to his son on Jan. 31 by shaking the child to the point that it caused severe head trauma and seizures resulting in immediate surgery. Those injuries potentially could leave the child paralyzed on his right side, according to the criminal complaint.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO