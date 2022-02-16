ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, WV

Craver jumps into commission race

By Review Staff
Hampshire Review
 1 day ago

A frequent candidate is jumping into the county commission race. Terry Craver, who lost the Republican Primary to Bob Hott in 2018, but garnered 47.5% of the vote, wants another stab at the office. But this time he’s bypassing May’s Republican...

Intelligencer

Candidates File in Belmont County Commission, Auditor Races

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — A Belmont County commissioner is facing a challenge in the coming May 3 primary election, while the county auditor’s race will be contested in the fall. The deadline for candidates to file to run for office was Wednesday. Incumbent Commissioner Jerry Echemann of Martins Ferry filed for the Republican nomination to defend his seat. This would be Echemann’s second term, having first been elected in 2018. He said he is proud of his record on the board, which includes paving roads and maintaining the budget.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Hampshire Review

Campaign Notebook: Next up: Ballot order

The order of names on the primary ballot will be determined by a drawing next Tuesday, Feb. 22. Analysis of voting data has shown that the 1st name listed in a race gets more votes from people undecided as they enter the voting booth and the last name gets the 2nd most.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Government
Hampshire Review

Romney candidates sing similar tunes

ROMNEY — Four of 6 Romney Town Council candidates participated in a candidate forum organized by We the People of Hampshire County at The Bank of Romney Community Center Friday night. Missing were incumbents Paula O’Brien and Bill Taylor, both running for re-election to full 4-year terms. Dillinger and...
ROMNEY, WV
floridapolitics.com

Pat Gerard raises nearly $17K in January, retaking lead in Pinellas Commission race

Gerard has now amassed $112,830 since launching her reelection campaign. Incumbent Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard raised $16,760 in January for her reelection campaign, putting her back in the lead for fundraising against challenger Brian Scott, who previously surpassed Gerard in December. Gerard has now amassed $112,830 since launching her...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jamie Fowler enters District 4 race for St. Lucie County Commission

She's running to succeed Commissioner Frannie Hutchinson. Jamie Fowler has become the fourth candidate to officially enter the race for the District 4 seat on the St. Lucie County Commission. Fowler, a Republican, announced her entrance into the race Friday. She’s running to succeed Commissioner Frannie Hutchinson, who currently serves...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WHO 13

Friday funnel means end of the line for some bills

DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of funnel week brings the end of discussion on some bills for this session. At the Iowa Statehouse on Thursday committees were wrapping up as the deadline for funnel week ends on Friday. A couple of bills squeaking through the process, one, in particular, is the Governor’s School Choice […]
IOWA STATE
Culpeper Star Exponent

Stafford board chairman Crystal Vanuch jumps into 7th Congressional District race

Crystal Vanuch, chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, has joined a crowded field of Republican contenders seeking the chance to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in a dramatically different 7th Congressional District. Vanuch is the ninth Republican to seek the nomination, although Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, has yet...
STAFFORD, VA
Hampshire Review

Back in time

Mr. J.F. Marsh, Secretary of the State Board of Education, visited the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and The Blind Feb. 7th and 8th. On Tuesday last week John J. Cornwell was elected special judge to hear the chancery case of Schultz vs. Schultz, it being a suit by Mrs. Schultz to obtain a divorce from her husband, who was in charge of road construction from Romney east last summer. On Saturday, a decree was entered awarding the plaintiff a divorce from her husband, as well as the custody of their one child and giving her alimony of $75 per month. J.S. Kuykendall represented the plaintiff while the defendant made no appearance. Mrs. Schultz left Tuesday for her former home in Lewiston, N.Y.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
virginiamercury.com

Halfway point for the General Assembly and more Va. headlines

• At the midpoint of the legislative session, the House of Delegates had advanced an array of Republican reforms and leaders in the Senate boasted that they had curbed or blocked much of the GOP’s legislative agenda.—Washington Post. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin returned legislation ending school mask mandates...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hampshire Review

SPOTLIGHT: 13 earn honors at Shepherd U.

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Of the 899 students named to the Dean's List at Shepherd University for the fall 2021 semester, 13 are from Hampshire County. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Hampshire Review

Solar farm preps to build later this year

ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee held its 1st quarterly meeting of the year on Feb. 9 at Taggart Hall, receiving an update on Galehead Development’s plans for a solar farm in Augusta, along with reports on infrastructure developments around the county. Jesse Pollard, Galehead senior associate...
ROMNEY, WV
Hampshire Review

Smiles, dollars, ‘community effort’ for Trojan fundraiser

ROMNEY — The Romney Rotary Club and the Trojan Athletic Association saw a return to their in-person “Kisses in Winter” event Saturday night. The online portion of the auction saw an influx of almost $6,000, and both the live and silent auctions at the Bottling Works Saturday saw even larger numbers.
ROMNEY, WV
Hampshire Review

Emergency heating aid available

CHARLESTON — The deadline to apply for an Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program has been extended until March 18 or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible West Virginia residents in paying home heating bills. Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hampshire Review

Rehab starts for rehab facility

BERKELEY SPRINGS — An old school building in Berkeley Springs is being renovated as an inpatient treatment center for substance abusers. Renovations of the old Bath District school on Green Street in Berkeley Springs are set to begin at the end of March, the building’s new owners say.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV

