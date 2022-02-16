Craver jumps into commission race

Mr. J.F. Marsh, Secretary of the State Board of Education, visited the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and The Blind Feb. 7th and 8th. On Tuesday last week John J. Cornwell was elected special judge to hear the chancery case of Schultz vs. Schultz, it being a suit by Mrs. Schultz to obtain a divorce from her husband, who was in charge of road construction from Romney east last summer. On Saturday, a decree was entered awarding the plaintiff a divorce from her husband, as well as the custody of their one child and giving her alimony of $75 per month. J.S. Kuykendall represented the plaintiff while the defendant made no appearance. Mrs. Schultz left Tuesday for her former home in Lewiston, N.Y.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO