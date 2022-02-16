ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange County, IN

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Indiana

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZ5b1_0eG4XZla00
Pedestrian KilledGetty Images

Indiana State News

The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is conducting a death investigation after an Angola man was struck and killed while walking on the I-80/90 Toll Road late last night in LaGrange County.

The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post received a 911 call regarding a person walking on the I-80/90 Toll Road near the 121 mile marker, LaGrange County.  While troopers were in route, a second and third 911 call was received stating that a semi-tractor trailer had struck an object in the roadway in this same area, possibly a person.  Troopers from both the Toll Road Post and the Fort Wayne Post responded.

The first arriving trooper was on scene at approximately 12:04am and located an adult male, later identified as Nathanael W. Stewart, 43, of Angola, IN- lying unresponsive in the roadway.  CPR was started immediately.  Other responding troopers arrived on scene within approximately five minutes and assisted in the life saving measures.  The trooper(s) efforts continued until being relieved by LaGrange Parkview EMS paramedics, however all life saving measures were unsuccessful.  Mr. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer that struck Stewart was identified as Davinder Singh, 29, of Tracy, California.   Mr. Singh cooperated fully with the investigating troopers.  Although drugs and alcohol were not suspected as contributing causal factors, as part of the standard investigative process required by law, Mr. Singh voluntarily submitted to chemical testing. Singh’s semi-trailer was towed from the scene and impounded pending investigative inspection by the ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division personnel.

Although troopers have not yet determined why Stewart was walking on the interstate, they were able to track foot prints in the snow, which suggested he had climbed over from the north side of the interstate fence (coming from the direction of a residence where he had been staying in Sturgis, Michigan), walked through the side ditch, and then onto the interstate.  

Family notifications have been made.

This remains an active investigation.  There are no further details to release at this time.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by ISP Crash Reconstruction personnel, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Parkview LaGrange EMS, Howe Fire Department, and Grate’s Towing.

Comments / 4

Related
SCDNReports

Monticello House Fire Claims Two Lives

Monticello House Fire Claims Two LivesSCDN Graphics Department. White County – This morning, Indiana State Police Detectives from the Lafayette Post were called to investigate a house fire on North Lakeshore Drive in Monticello, IN, that resulted in two fatalities.
MONTICELLO, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested After Drug Investigation

Man Arrested After Drug InvestigationIndiana State Police. Trooper Stanton concluded an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Lanoue, 30, of Ambia, IN. Trooper Stanton began his investigation after receiving information that Lanoue was dealing methamphetamine.
AMBIA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Lagrange County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Angola, IN
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Lagrange, IN
County
Lagrange County, IN
Lagrange County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Car Bursts Into Flames in Wayne Hills

Flames shot into the sky after a car was engulfed in fire on Wayne Avenue and a suspicious man with a gun reported at the Four Keys Inn. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Cry For Help. Officers assisted a worried mom who said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested for Impaired Driving while Transporting Two Children

Trooper Angermeier stopped the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima on SR 57 near CR 200 West for a child restraint violation. The driver was identified as Kyler Lee, 26, of Winslow. Lee’s three-year-old daughter was not restrained in a child safety seat and was moving freely in the rear passenger area. Lee’s one-year-old son was in a child safety seat but not properly restrained.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Intoxicated Man Injured After Passing Out at Kroger

A troubled man was injured after passing out and hitting his head at Kroger and a stolen car turns up on Linden Avenue. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. Just after midnight, a Gallia Street resident said she spotted someone in the yard of...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Chicago Woman Arrested After Troopers Discover A Pound Of Marijuana And Handgun

A Chicago woman was arrested this weekend after troopers discovered a pound of marijuana and a handgun during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Trooper Luis Alvarez and Probationary Trooper Joshua Brown stopped a black 2016 Nissan for several moving violations as it traveled eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 105. This is approximately two miles west of the Middlebury Exit.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davinder Singh
SCDNReports

Man Flees Police After Incident at SOMC

A man ran from police after an incident at SOMC and an angry neighbor tried to run over some workers. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after midnight, a Waller Street caller reported two men were in front of his home, attempting to get him to come out and fight them. By the time officers arrived, 25 minutes later, they were gone. Police took information for a report.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Meth, Lies, and Child Endangerment

An attempted shoplifting snowballed into a whole bunch of other charges and folks under the influence caused a commotion. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Welfare Checks. Just before 2 pm, officers were asked to check on the welfare of a Thomas Avenue woman...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Florida Father Dead After Motorcycle Crash

Florida Father Dead After Motorcycle CrashScreenshot. A father in Florida was found dead after a motorcycle crash in which his 8-year-old son was riding with him. Dave Parham was known in the community of Bradenton as a very safe motorcyclist, refusing to take his son on the vehicle during rush hour.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Indiana State News#The Toll Road Post#The Fort Wayne Post#Cpr
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigating Robbery at Planter's Bank

Providence, Ky. (Webster County) February 15, 2022 - Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detective Billy Over obtained an arrest warrant on Matthew Lee Arthur, age 28, of Dawson Springs, KY. Arthur was charged with Robbery 1st degree in reference to the robbery that occurred on April, 5, 2021, at Planter's Bank in Providence, KY. Arthur is currently incarcerated at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Lagrange, KY, for previous unrelated convictions. The investigation remains ongoing.
PROVIDENCE, KY
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Investigate Burglary, Arrest Multiple Suspects

ISP ACES Investigate Burglary, Arrest Multiple SuspectsGetty Images. Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) Sgt. Greg Day and Indiana State Police DES Detective Josh Allen were contacted about a burglary that had occurred in the 3000 block of SR 37 in Mitchell, Indiana. An ISP trooper had taken the initial report of the crime on February 2nd. A former business, currently utilized as a personal maintenance shop, had been broken into and almost $40,000 worth of tools, tool boxes, and other equipment had been stolen.
MITCHELL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Troopers Investigating Shooting on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue

The Indiana State Police, along with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a person shot inside a vehicle on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue. Upon arrival an adult male was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, that person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Another adult also suffered injuries in the incident however it is not believed that person was hit by gunfire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

Parolee Overdoses at Iron Body Fitness

A parolee overdosed at a local gym and a man took a leak in front of a crowd on 10th Street. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Officers responded to Aldi Foods on Gallia for a report of a man who had been barred from the property in the parking lot.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed in Car Crash

Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a two-vehicle crash in Franklin, County, Indiana that resulted in the death of a Winchester, Ohio man. The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley indicated that at approximately 8:00 am this morning, a 2009 Honda passenger car being driven by Elvis E. Faul, age 42, Winchester, Ohio was traveling eastbound in the 9000 Block of US 52, south of Brookville, Indiana.
WINCHESTER, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
105K+
Followers
4K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy