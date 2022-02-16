ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Julia Fox's bizarre pronunciation of 'Uncut Gems' has gone viral

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Julia Fox has made headlines after her whirlwind New Years romance with Kanye West which recently ended after six weeks of dating - but the Uncut Gems actor has gone viral online for a different reason... how she pronounced the film she starred in.

During a guest appearance in early February on the relationship-based podcast "Call Her Daddy" host Alexandra Cooper asked Fox whether she considered herself to be West's "muse."

"Yeah, a little maybe," Fox replied as Cooper then asked the New York socialite was a "muse" is.

To which Fox referenced her casting in the 2019 Safdie brothers film: "I mean, I was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote ' Uncut Gems .'"

Fox's character Julia De Fiore is based on herself after the Safdie brothers met Fox back in the early 2010s. The role was so similar in fact when the film script was sent to Fox asking her to play the part, her first question was: “Have you been spying on me?”

“There were a lot of similarities,” Fox told The Guardian in 2020. “Even in the character description, I was kind of like: ‘ This is a little familiar.’ It was pretty spot-on.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While this may be true, people were more distracted by something else in the clip and couldn't help but point out Fox's pronunciation of Uncut Gems which sounded more like "unca jams," “uncaht gahms" or "uncut gaams."



@spotify

Here for @juliafox #kanyewest being each others' muses 💕 #juliafox #callherdaddy #daddygang #ye #popculturetea


The clip posted on Spotify's TikTok account has amassed 3m views, over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from people sharing their thought's on Fox's bizarre pronunciation.

One person wrote: "When he wrote Uncut GAAAAMMMSSS. YAAAAAAHHHHHH."

"Why did she say gems like that," another person asked.

Someone else added: "I thought she said uncut jams hahahaha."

"This is my first time seeing the original video…. I had no idea she was saying uncut “gems” until now," a fourth person replied.

Of course, the internet had a field day as they parodied the clip and lip-dubbed over the audio.

TikToker Michelle Driscoll ( @michelledriscool ) got into character with her lip-dub by copying Fox's heavy eyeliner she wore to a fashion show in Paris with West - who recently changed his name to "Ye."

@michelledriscool

POV: You’re Alex Cooper #juliafox #alexcooper #callherdaddypodcast #comedy #fyp


For TikToker Alexis ( @daiquiriheiress ), the pronunciation was an earworm she couldn't get out of her head as she did an accurate impression of Fox.

"My brain every 4 hours since I've seen that video," she wrote.


@daiquiriheiress

#juliafox #uncutgems


Another TikToker Danielle Glanz ( @danielleglanz ) also couldn't get the clip out of her head nor stop doing an impression of it as she demonstrated in a video and wrote: how its "the only word I've said for the past 72 hours."


@danielleglanz

✨ANKA JAHMZ✨ #uncutgems #juliafox #callherdaddy



People on Twitter also shared their thoughts on Julia's vocal fry in the brief clip and also revealed they can't stop pronouncing Uncut Gems in the same way.




Given that people can't help but do Fox's pronunciation for themselves as part of the viral trend, it now seems her impact in film and fashion has extended into language.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
newsitem.com

Julia Fox, post Ye breakup, walks LaQuan Smith's runway

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show in black as the designer honored his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence Monday night inside a century-old private club.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Julia Fox Knows Kanye Has ‘Residual Feelings’ For Kim—Here’s If She’s Worried They’ll Get Back Together

Ever since they started dating, fans have been curious to know Julia Fox’s response to Kanye West’s pleas to get back together with Kim Kardashian. Does she ever worry that the pair will reunite? Well, for now, it seems the Uncut Gems actress, 32, doesn’t feel all too threatened about her beau’s advances toward his estranged wife. Julia opened up about her “natural” and “organic” romance with the Yeezy founder during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on February 9, 2022, where she revealed how the pair defines their relationship after a month of dating. “I call him my boyfriend...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Kanye
Highsnobiety

Julia Fox, Post-Break-up, Walks Runways & Plots With Anna Delvey

Despite people painting a picture of a distressed Julia Fox, she's far from unwell. She's actually doing just fine in her self-described "come up." On February 14, the actress took to Instagram to announce that her short love story with Kanye West ended, claiming she's a "#1 hustler" who "came up" in her one-month whirlwind of a relationship with Ye.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

And Just Like That: Kanye West & Julia Fox Split On Valentine’s Day

After a whirlwind month-and-a-half relationship that started on New Year’s Day and now is ending on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West and actress Julia Fox have apparently decided to go their separate ways. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. In a...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Kanye West celebrates Julia Fox's 32nd birthday

Julia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday with new beau Kanye West on Wednesday night in New York City, and People has the details. "Kanye wanted to make it special for Julia," an unnamed source told the outlet. "He arranged for an extravagant birthday celebration. He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends. Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecut.com

Ye Gave Out Luxury Party Favors at Julia Fox’s Birthday

If the whole music thing doesn’t work out, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, could definitely be a professional gift-giver. He’s known to be pretty extravagant — remember that time he bought his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, a hologram of her dead dad for her 40th birthday? And, for Julia Fox’s birthday, he went all out.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncut Gems#3m#Spotify#Tiktok
thechronicle-news.com

Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship has 'cooled off'

Kanye West and Julia Fox's romance has "cooled off a bit". The 44-year-old rap star - who lives in Los Angeles - and Julia, 32 - who lives in New York - have found it difficult to maintain a cross-country romance over recent weeks.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

“I was high!” Kanye’s reported ex Julia Fox pokes fun at herself after going viral

Evidently, part of an interview with Kanye West‘s reported ex-girfriend Julia Fox is going viral for the wrong reasons, but she’s being a good sport about it. Earlier this month, the actress and model was on the Call Her Daddy podcast when she referenced the 2019 hit Uncut Gems, in which she played Adam Sandler‘s mistress. But her pronunciation of the film’s title varies — according to the many people who goofed on her for it on social media.
CELEBRITIES
The Tab

Try and work out what a muse is and enjoy these 12 Julia Fox ‘Unka Jahms’ TikToks

“What is a muse?” “Well, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Unka Jahms, do you know what I mean? Things like that.” Honest to god, never before in my life have an exchange of two sentences been on such constant loop in my head. Not even just my head, because it seems that the entirety of TikTok has also become instantly infatuated with a Julia Fox interview where she utters the name of her 2019 breakout film Uncut Gems as UNKA JAHMS. Uncle Jams. Unkhergerms. Everyone has their own interpretation of its spelling, but the tea is that Julia Fox elevated the film’s title into a state of non-verbal camp. It’s kind of like when on RuPaul’s Drag Race the queens play a Beverly Hills stereotype up to the max, except this is real life. And not parody. Which is getting increasingly harder to believe.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Is “Tired” of So Much Julia Fox

At this point into 2022, it’s all but guaranteed that you’ve said, or at least heard, the words “Julia Fox.” The 32-year-old Uncut Gems star has been everywhere since striking up a relationship with Ye, aka Kanye West, and if you’re starting to get tired of all the micro-updates, rumors, and comparisons to West’s ex Kim Kardashian West, well, Fox is right there with you: She, too, wishes there was a little less Julia Fox in the world right now. The hype (and hate) surrounding “Juliye” has gotten so out of control that Fox shared as much on Monday, which saw her make headlines for deleting all but one of her Instagrams that included West and unfollowing a number of fan accounts. Naturally, rumors of a breakup soon followed. And by virtue of being a regular Instagram user, Fox took note.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Whirlwind, PDA-Filled Showmance Implodes

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s whirlwind, PDA-filled romance ended in remarkably fitting fashion: announcing their split over Instagram on Valentine’s Day with Fox casually brushing off the breakup by saying she hasn’t cried over a man in years and a desperate West delivering a truckload of withered-looking flowers to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Julia Fox Reacts To People Mocking Her "Call Her Daddy" Interview: "I Was Stoned"

Life has certainly been on a meteoric climb for Julia Fox now that she has been associated with Kanye West. Although the actress had done well for herself prior to meeting the Rap icon, her career has catapulted in the two months since they emerged as a couple immediately after meeting on New Year's Eve. They've appeared in magazines together and boasted about their connection, but just like that, as Valentine's Day approached, West decided to cut off his new romance and pleaded with Kim Kardashian to take him back.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

I Want What They Have: Julia Fox and Herself

Love is a many-splendored thing, especially when you’re gawking at it from the outside. In this column, we’ll be examining the celebrity couples that give us hope for our own romantic futures and trying to learn what we can from their well-documented bonds. I know, I know: You’re...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Julia Fox on Split From Ye: “Why Not See Me for What I Am Which Is a #1 Hustler”

Kanye West and Julia Fox are a wrap. Fox boasts of her ability as a hustler following the break-up, stating she came up off the relationship with the Hip-Hop billionaire. According to PEOPLE, the couple’s two-month relationship, which kicked off on New Year’s Eve and wrapped on Valentine’s Day, is over. A rep for the actress said in a statement, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Has An All Caps Valentine’s Day Post For Kim Kardashian, As Rumors Swirl About Julia Fox Split

There’s been a lot going on in Ye’s world over the last several weeks. The rapper made it clear that whole co-parenting thing with his ex Kim Kardashian was maybe not going so great, particularly when it came to things like TikTok, his kids' birthday parties, or being able to see his kids past Kim’s security gates. His ex then publicly commented on the matter in a memorable way, but here we are a few days later and it seems as if Kanye West wants everyone to know he still holds a torch for Kim.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

169K+
Followers
9K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy