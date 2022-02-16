ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, KY

Kentucky State Police Investigating Robbery at Planter's Bank

 1 day ago

**Update**

Providence, Ky. (Webster County) February 15, 2022 - Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detective Billy Over obtained an arrest warrant on Matthew Lee Arthur, age 28, of Dawson Springs, KY.  Arthur was charged with Robbery 1st degree in reference to the robbery that occurred on April, 5, 2021, at Planter's Bank in Providence, KY.  Arthur is currently incarcerated at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Lagrange, KY, for previous unrelated convictions.  The investigation remains ongoing.

**Original**

Providence, Ky. (Webster County) –  The Kentucky State Police Post 2 was contacted by Providence Police Department requesting KSP to investigate an armed robbery that had just taken place at Planter's Bank in Providence. Preliminary investigation reveals that a white male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches entered the bank wearing a hoodie and mask, and demanded money while stating he had a gun. The male then exited the bank with an undetermined amount of money and left the property on foot.  He was last seen near Westerfield Drive in Providence. Anyone that recognizes this subject or might have information to this case is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313. 

