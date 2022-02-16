ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Feature: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s biggest tech event to be hosted since the...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

GSMA: MWC 2022 will be a ‘very physical show’

The organizer of Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world’s largest mobile technology event, has confirmed that MWC 2022 will be a “very physical show”. A series of companies (including Lenovo, Asus and Sony) recently announced they would not have a physical presence at MWC 2022 due to concerns over the dangers posed by the Omicron variant. A spokesperson for Intel also told TechRadar Pro the company remains undecided as to whether it will attend in-person.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Fujikura and IntoPIX Jointly Exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2022

Deliver high-definition, ultra-low-latency real-time 4K video connectivity over 60GHz band unlicensed broadband wireless communication. Belgium, Mont-Saint-Guibert, 18 February 2022 - intoPIX and Fujikura Ltd. announced a joint exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2022. They will show live demonstration of a high-definition, visually lossless and ultra-low-latency real-time 4K video streaming over 60GHz unlicensed broadband wireless communication. This demonstration combines Fujikura’s 60 GHz millimeter-wave wireless communication module with intoPIX’s low-latency JPEG XS codec : TicoXS.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Parallel Wireless at MWC Barcelona 2022: The Future of RAN is Open

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Eugina Jordan, VP of Marketing at Parallel Wireless on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara:...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Be Inspired in Barcelona: VMware Brings Cloud-Native to MWC

For those of you who have long been in the communications industry, you’ll understand what I mean when I say Mobile World Congress means many things to many people. For some, MWC is about meeting efficiencies, after all, you can connect with a huge number of partners, vendors and customers all within one week. Others attend to get a sense of what’s new and get a glimpse of the innovations that are peeking over the horizon. There are some who attend to network with the industry’s movers and shakers at events and gatherings. For me, while I appreciate and agree with all of those assessments, this year I think the show means even more.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Mwc
Light Reading

MWC expects just 50k visitors this year after COVID rout

There was an excruciating moment at the start of the GSM Association's press conference about Mobile World Congress (MWC) where Mats Granryd's face mask seemed to get snagged on his ear, like a child's coat on a doorknob, and it had to be helped off by some lackey. Social distancing and virus transfer were instantly forgotten as the organization's director general was tortuously unmasked on stage. Minutes later, he and a bare-mouthed John Hoffman, the GSMA's CEO, were spraying their lung particles in the direction of the audience.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GeekyGadgets

New Realme GT 2 Series launching at MWC

Realme has revealed that it will be launching its new Realme GT 2 Series at Mobile World Congress later this month. The company will be unveiling the new realMe GT 2 and GT 2 Pro smartphones at MWC 2022 on the 28th of February. realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

First Android 13 preview reveals revamped media playback features

There's no time like the present for new updates on Google's up-and-coming mobile operating system version, Android 13. Although Android 12 is only just making its way to some international budget phone models—and Android 13 isn't due until the fall of this year—Google has just released its first developer preview of the new work in progress.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 camera hardware details revealed

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 series looks to be impressive. The company is marketing the phones for the camera capabilities, and information on the hardware driving that performance has now surfaced, with a few surprises thrown in as well. Starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the range-topping model uses the same...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Good news: Samsung Galaxy S22 prices have leaked and they look nice

The Galaxy S22 series appears ready to party like it's 2021. The US Samsung Galaxy S22 prices have leaked. Overall, pricing remains the same as what we saw in 2021 with the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung will announce the series on February 9, 2022. As with any year, we’re expecting...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Motorola's next Edge phone to be unveiled in the US on February 24

Motorola has at least a couple of Android smartphones in the works for Q1 2022, and we’ve just learned that one of them will be introduced in the US later this month. After launching the Edge X30, world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, in China back in December, Motorola is ready for another big reveal of another Edge family phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

One overlooked area where the Galaxy S22 trumps all other phones: coverage

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones are finally official. They offer a new, slightly more powerful processor and an improved camera system, but overall, it is an iterative update if you count out the fact that the highest-end version, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is the South Korean company's first non-Note phone to have a spot for the S Pen. PCMag has highlighted one aspect that distinguishes the series from the current best phones: the new models perform better in low signal areas.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: Everything announced

The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for 2022 came and went on February 9 as Samsung launched the highly anticipated Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We also got three new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Each of these devices comes feature-packed with top-of-the-line specifications — and price points to match. So without further ado, let’s dive into it.
TECHNOLOGY
geekspin

Motorola slashes up to $400 on their most popular smartphones

Motorola is kicking off the new year with a great promotion that brings down the prices of its most popular smartphones, as well as its moto360 smartwatch. So if you’re interested in trying out a folding phone, the company is bringing the second-generation razr’s price from $1399 to just $999.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy