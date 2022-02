SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California is considering changing the way it manages masks in schools, it just won’t be announced until at least February 28. With hospitalizations and new cases dropping, California seemed prepared to make a change in the state policy related to the future of school masking. Instead, California officials announced Monday no new guidance on masks in schools at this time. Officials promised to reassess the data and conditions on February 28 and consider future changes to statewide school masking.

