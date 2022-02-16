ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Sydney shark attack kills man in the first incident since 1963

By Associated Press
WTGS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — A swimmer on a Sydney beach in Australia has died after being attacked by what witnesses described as a 15-foot great white shark. New...

