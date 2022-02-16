Sydney shark attack kills man in the first incident since 1963

A man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old who was stabbed to death five years ago while walking home with friends. Seun McMillan, 23, died after being attacked in Cowper Gardens, Southgate, on 2 May 2017.Jarrad O’Field was charged with murder on Tuesday after arriving at Heathrow airport on a flight from Canada.Mr O’Field, 24, who has no fixed address, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs over a separate matter.He will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.Speaking on the first anniversary of the stabbing in 2018, Mr McMillan’s mother, Chantelle Bucknor, said her son was “completely innocent in all of this”.She said: “He was jovial, handsome, the life and soul of the party. Everyone loved Seun. “He would come in and be very polite and very manageable.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO