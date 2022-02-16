ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Dutch probe criticizes government's pandemic response

By MIKE CORDER
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uM5Dl_0eG4W0oL00
Virus Outbreak Europe Protests Netherlands A protester walks with a baby in a stroller as some 20 trucs blocked one entrance to the government buildings in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, to protest against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The Netherlands was inadequately prepared for the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago and the government paid insufficient attention to the threat to people in care homes, according to an independent inquiry released Wednesday.

The Dutch Safety Board said authorities in the Netherlands, where more than 21,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19, “became overly fixated” on hospitals in the early days of the pandemic while focusing too little attention on what it called “an unprecedented impact" on nursing homes, education, cultural institutions, and business.

The safety board's chairman, former Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, called the pandemic the country's biggest social crisis n decades.

“The Netherlands proved to be vulnerable," Dijsselbloem said. "This was due to the structures the government had in place for the health sector and the crisis response: they fell short given the nature and scope of the crisis.”

The 313-page report, the first in a planned series by the safety board, deals with the pandemic from its inception through September 2020.

Its publication came a day after Dutch Health Minister Ernst Kuipers announced that the Netherlands would scrap almost all pandemic restrictions by the end of the month.

The report was critical of the government's approach to care homes, where about half of the country's COVID-related deaths happened in the months leading up to September 2020, calling it a “silent disaster.”

The safety board, which said it was important to learn from the crisis, made 10 recommendations aimed at strengthening preparedness for future crises.

The report included a written response by former Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, who was a key player in the political handling of the pandemic. He defended the country's approach while acknowledging errors,

“Many parties and people — including in my department — ​​delivered extraordinary work. Things went well, mistakes were made, there are countries that have done better and less well,” De Jonge wrote.

He said the government's care home policies “did not stand alone, but formed an important part of the broader strategy to protect vulnerable people.”

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy asks Dutch to question former Booking.com executives in tax probe

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors are investigating two former finance chiefs of Booking.com in relation to allegations of unpaid taxes by the travel website company and have asked Dutch authorities to question them, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Italy's tax police in June last...
ECONOMY
KEYT

Dutch government names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has appointed a commissioner to tackle sexual abuse and intimidation, after recent high-profile #MeToo cases shocked the nation. In recent weeks, the popular television talent show “The Voice of Holland” has been taken off air amid complaints of unwanted behavior ranging from sexually-tinged WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape involving presenters. And on Sunday a senior executive at the country’s biggest soccer club quit and apologized for what the club called a “series of inappropriate messages” sent to several female colleagues. A government minister said Tuesday that the events “show us that the reason for the #MeToo movement in our country is still alive. This must change.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

German officials condemn climate protests at roads, port

BERLIN — (AP) — German officials condemned protests Monday by climate activists who blocked roads including near the country's biggest port. Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation glued themselves to roads in Stuttgart, Freiburg and near the port of Hamburg to demand an end to food waste. The group argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Ap#The Dutch Safety Board#Finance#Covid
WHIO Dayton

Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he is scrapping the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate, even as he acknowledged the potential for new and more deadly variants of the virus. Johnson told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Princess Latifa: Dubai princess ‘held captive by her father’ is ‘perfectly well’ human rights chief says

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Danish police seek info on apparent escaped kangaroo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Police in southeastern Denmark on Monday appealed for public help to track down what appeared to be a kangaroo that was filmed hopping across a field. Police said on Facebook that a driver saw the marsupial “hopping around” near Øster Ulslev, a village...
ANIMALS
WHIO Dayton

Scientists cautious as England set to end COVID curbs

LONDON — (AP) — Scientists warned the British government on Monday not to weaken the country’s ability to monitor and track the coronavirus after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ends the requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19. Johnson will announce details in Parliament on Monday of the government’s plan for “living with COVID” by treating it like other transmissible illnesses such as flu. The legal requirement to self-isolate for at least five days after a positive coronavirus test is expected to be replaced by guidance, and mass testing for the virus will be scaled back.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid cost-cutting will put blinkers on our best Covid research

After a bruising two years in which the UK failed to prove its resilience to a pandemic, the government hopes to re-cast the nation as a scientific superpower: a country that has built on the lessons of the crisis to deliver better research, more precision healthcare, and a more streamlined pathway to new drugs and vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16s spotted carrying live missiles over eastern Europe: Report

A pair of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets took off from Aviano Air Base in Italy on Saturday and were spotted carrying what is believed to be armed air-to-air missiles as they flew over eastern Europe. The Aviationist first reported on the likely-armed flight, after aviation photographer Claudio Tramontin took...
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know amid a push for a summit

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine despite growing tensions even as the Kremlin considers recognizing the independence of the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and shelling continues in those areas. The White...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

EU mulls ways to stop the possible breakup of Bosnia

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday discussed ways to ease tensions in Bosnia and prevent the possible breakup up of the ethnically divided Balkan country as the peace agreement brokered over 25 years ago continues to unravel. "The nationalist and separatist rhetoric is increasing...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
60K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy