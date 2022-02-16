ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on WR Jaylen Waddle: 'I would start him in fantasy'

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the focus in Miami following the hiring of new coach Mike McDaniel has surrounded quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, but there are, in fact, other key pieces of the Dolphins offense to discuss. Receiver ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ set a rookie record with 104 catches in 2021 and is...

www.nfl.com

NFL

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Dolphins and Patriots load up; Jets mix good with BAD

A- Total picks: 7 · Record: 9-8 The NFL is typically the great equalizer for college football gamebreakers. In the pro game, everyone's freakishly athletic. And yet, watching Waddle on Sundays felt just like watching Waddle on Saturdays, with the same thought invariably springing to mind: That guy just looks different. In a sea of physical marvels, Waddle's explosiveness still stands out. Every touch puts you on the edge of your seat. And while the Alabama product set a rookie record with 104 catches, somehow he seemed underutilized. Peppered with quick throws throughout his rookie campaign, Waddle rarely had the opportunity to showcase his downfield dynamism. (Don't let the 5-foot-10, 182-pound frame fool you -- Waddle has no problem making contested catches.) Here's hoping the new coaching staff unlocks MAXIMUM WADDLE in 2022. Mike McDaniel's recent words on the receiver inspire confidence: "I would start him in fantasy."
NFL
The Spun

