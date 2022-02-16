ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Courtney Campbell Causeway reopens after crash

WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNftw_0eG4VMBH00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway have reopened after a crash there Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the causeway. There is no word on injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

