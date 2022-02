In ancient times, space was a place of mystery. Countless civilizations created stories to explain what they saw in the sky. Now, we have the technology to reveal what truly lurks out there. This has allowed us to understand a fraction of what’s going on in the endless expanse of space. However, sometimes this technology leads to new mysteries and more questions. Recently, astronomers discovered a strange object in space that’s closer than it seems.

ASTRONOMY ・ 21 DAYS AGO