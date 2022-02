BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — No one has been more affected by COVID in nursing homes than the residents and the nurses. The Duncaster Senior Living facility in Bloomfield is a 60 bed non-profit facility where 99% of the staff are vaccinated and boosted. They told me they’ve gotten through the last two years with the four "C’s": Care, Compassion, Containment and Communication.

