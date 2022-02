I don’t know about you, but it always seemed messed up that Uber drivers could see what you rated them, but you didn’t know what they rated you. Well that’s all about to change, because I need to know who messed up my perfect 5-star rating. You can now go to the privacy center in setting and view your ratings. The goal is so riders can better understand their current rating, and to encourage good behavior during rides.

TRAFFIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO