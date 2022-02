Shoppers returned to the high street in droves last month as UK retail sales rebounded after the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the easing of related restrictions, new figures show.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales rose by 1.9% in January, meaning they were 3.6% above pre-pandemic levels.However, it came after a 4% fall in December when shoppers stayed at home in the run-up to Christmas as Omicron spread rapidly.Our latest data show retail sales volumes rose by an estimated 1.9% in January 2022 compared with December 2021. This is 3.6% higher than their pre-pandemic levels...

RETAIL ・ 2 HOURS AGO