Day Planner: Wednesday

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures in the morning are warmer than what we will see this afternoon. After the cold front is out of the area, temperatures drop to around 20°F when kids...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

WLUC

Widespread snow comes tomorrow

Lake effect snow will continue today in the north. Our next round of widespread snow comes tomorrow with a clipper system diving in from Canada. The snow starts in the western counties by mid-morning and spreads east during the day. Hazards will include slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow. Winds will increase by the evening with gusts in excess of 40mph. Then, lake effect snow continues Saturday morning. Snow amounts will mainly be around 1-3″ with areas west/east pushing around 5″.
#Wind Speeds
vandaliaradio.com

Rain, Freezing Rain and Snow on the way for today

The weather rollercoaster begins, with pretty much everything coming in one day. We start off the day with rain and temperatures above freezing after seeing heavy rain in the overnight hours. The latest Situation Report says we will see a changeover to freezing rain and we could see .01 to .1 inches of freezing rain today and then snowfall after that with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow for our area. We will see temperatures falling to the mid 20s by 5 pm this afternoon. We will also see north winds gusting better than 35 miles per hour today. We’ll see snow and very cold temperatures tonight with a low of 9. We will have sunshine on Friday and a high of 33.
KAAL-TV

Quick burst of snow but no significant accumulations

While Friday has a quick burst of warmth, we're also watching for a burst of snow and mixture across the area that afternoon/evening. The time to watch will be 3 PM to 7 PM across our area. The concern is snow + gusty wind to create visibility issues and snow blowing on highways. While less than 1/2" is expected, the gusts reaching 45 mph will enhance those small amounts.
wbtw.com

Big warm up today ahead of a cold front

The warmer weather today will continue into Friday. Much warmer weather for today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. We will be back in the 70s on Friday, but a cold front will move through the area, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Cooler weather will arrive for the weekend, but it will not be an extreme cool down.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
kxnet.com

A slow warm-up today with overnight snow

Today: A slow warm-up today as a warm front moves in this afternoon through the overnight. Late afternoon temps will range from the single digits in the NE to the 30s in the SW. Southerly winds will become slightly breezy at 10-20 MPH. A chance for afternoon snow in NW ND.
WLFI.com

Winter Storm Update: Heavy rain this morning is causing flooding but ice and snow will move in this afternoon

(WLFI) – Good Thursday morning! Very heavy rainfall occurred over the WLFI viewing area this morning. Ponding on roadways and areas of flooding will be likely for much of the day and through the weekend on major creeks and rivers. Drive slowly and cautiously all day long and allow yourself plenty of time especially once we start seeing more icy conditions this afternoon and evening.
KAAL-TV

Hop on the roller coaster; buckle up

Cold temperatures will lead into Friday and come out of Friday. But in between on the afternoon, we have the perfect timing to send the temps up to the mid 30s. A strong southwesterly wind will help with the surge. A powerful cold front advancing through during the late afternoon will make the temps tumble again for the evening and night on strong gusty winds up to 45mph.
desotocountynewsroom.com

Pounders Repair Day Planner

Today will be cloudy and windy with winds from the South at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph. Today’s high will be 70. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across NW MS this morning and a more organized line of thunderstorms should cross the area early this afternoon. These storms will most likely be moving through DeSoto from about 1 pm to 3 pm and could contain gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, hail, and an isolated tornado is not out of the question. The most likely impact to the area will be strong gusty winds. Tonight’s low will be 27 as skies clear and winds shift from the NW.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WTRF

Heavy rain and mild to cold and quiet for Friday

TONIGHT: Grey and dreary, the absolute best way to describe the weather for today. Rain showers started to move in earlier this morning, and we lingered around with rain activity for most of the afternoon and will continue into the evening. Breezy winds have also been an issue. Forecast wind gusts could approach 40 mph as we head into the evening hours tonight as the cold front advances through. Numerous weather headlines outline the Ohio Valley. A flash flood watch, wind advisory, and special weather statements are still a factor into the overnight period. If you encounter ponded water on a roadway, turn around. Never drive through water. Tonight, the cold front will move in and shift our winds to the northwest. That means a possible changeover to wintry mix and or snow flurries are a possibility. Accumulation will be minimal, but slick spots are possible for the AM commute tomorrow. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid to low 20s.
CBS 46

Forecast: Storms move out by dawn; Colder Friday

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds will move out before dawn on Friday. It will be windy and chilly with temps struggling to get to 50 degrees. Expect a lot of sun this weekend with gradually moderating temperatures. Friday Forecast. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny by late in the...
NEWS10 ABC

02/17/2022 Evening Update: Get Ready for 24hrs of Wild Weather

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. Here are some of the strongest wind gusts today…as of 10pm. The Rain is expanding over the area right now….mostly light to moderate. this is the beginning of a large area of rain that needs to get through here.
