Apple vs. Ericsson 5G Patent Trial Will Begin in June 2023

By Chris Hauk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s 5G patent trial battle versus Ericsson will not begin until June 2023. The order to start the trial in June 2023 is accompanied by an order for the companies’ attorneys to have a scheduling conference on March 16. The filing, first noted on Wednesday morning by...

Related
telecoms.com

Ericsson wants to put less energy into 5G from now on

Swedish kit vendor Ericsson got its main MWC announcement out of the way early with a refresh of its 5G RAN portfolio that focuses on energy efficiency. The flagship dual-band FDD Radio 4490 apparently consumes 25% less power than the unit it replaces, which is nice, and it’s even a bit lighter too. There’s also a high power version that offers 50% more output than radios Ericsson cares to compare it to, but presumably consumes an equivalent amount more energy. They both still get away with passive cooling, though, which helps with the overall energy profile.
BUSINESS
mactrast.com

Shareholders Advisory Group is Against $99 Million Pay Package for Tim Cook

Shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is urging Apple shareholders to vote against a planned $99 million compensation package for Apple CEO Tim Cook, reports Financial Times. The group says there is a “significant concern” with the stock Cook was awarded in 2021. Cook’s compensation last year...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Juniper Partner with Vodafone & Parallel Wireless on Open RAN Use Case Trial

Juniper Networks announced that it is working with Vodafone and Parallel Wireless, a pioneer in Open RAN solutions, conducting a multivendor RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) trial for tenant-aware admission control use cases. The trial, initially running in Vodafone’s test labs in Turkey and with plans to move into its test...
BUSINESS
Android Central

Ex-Google CEO thinks 5G in the US is a joke, calls out AT&T and Verizon

Google's former CEO complains that China is ahead of the U.S. when it comes to 5G speeds and investment. He notes how 5G speeds are often slower than 4G for Verizon and AT&T, pointing out the lack of mid-band spectrum. The article calls for a stronger push from Washington, which...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Patent Infringement#Iphone
Computerworld

Why Apple spent billions to get to 5G — services

Carriers are ramping up their 5G infrastructure even as Apple has introduced iPhones that support the standard. Data speeds are rapidly improving as the infrastructure falls into place for high-bandwidth services, new connected hardware, and more. No wonder Apple spent billions to climb aboard. We’re nowhere near peak 5G.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Xiaomi, OPPO, Google, And More Companies Plan To Launch Foldables In 2022

A well-known display analyst, Ross Young, shared some more information regarding upcoming foldable smartphones. He said that Xiaomi, OPPO, Google, Vivo, and more companies plan to launch foldables in 2022. Xiaomi, OPPO, Google, and other companies plan to launch foldables in 2022. Google will launch its first foldable device this...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone dominated U.S. smartphone market in 2021

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The United States is one of the most popular markets for the iPhone range, with it being a reliable major source of Apple's overall revenue.In analysis by Counterpoint Research, it appears that Apple practically consumed over half of the market for most of the last four quarters.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple was the seventh largest securer of US patents in 2021

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is one of the biggest companies when it comes to securing patents in the United States, with 2,487 granted patents making it the seventh biggest in the world.
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Google just surrendered its update authority to Samsung

As exciting as the new Galaxy S22 hardware is, it’s Samsung’s new five-year update pledge that has caught my eye. With a promise of four years worth of OS updates and five years of security patches, Samsung’s guarantee is the best in the Android business and is closing in on Apple’s coveted level of long-term support. That means the Galaxy S22 series will see support right out until Android 16 sometime in the 2025/2026 window. Talk about a lifetime away.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

T-Mobile, Crown Castle And Ericsson: Potential Winners In The Great 5G Network Buildout

There is tremendous excitement and media hype surrounding the buildout of 5G networks in the US. 5G has been often touted as the next revolution that will impact the world as we know it. With its higher speeds, longer range, low latency, high reliability, ability to maintain a large number of supported devices, and low device energy consumption (figure 1), it will enhance video streaming, 3-D navigation, gaming, AR/VR (augmented reality and virtual reality) applications. It is also expected to be the platform for revolutionary applications that most of us cannot even conceive today, and will transform just about every industry - it will enable level 5 autonomous cars, revolutionize industrial automation, and enable the use of IoT (internet of things) in manufacturing, construction/mining, agriculture, supply chain, healthcare, energy, and security applications.
TECHNOLOGY
petapixel.com

Apple Patents a MagSafe Tripod and Gimbal Mount

Apple has patented a design for a MagSafe mount that can attach to its iPhones and be used on tripods or stabilizers. Apple has typically not ventured into the photo capture segment of the accessory market. The iPhone Magnetic Tripod Mount. As spotted by Patently Apple, the patent depicts an...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Celona at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke briefly to David Callisch from Celona on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Optus Partner with Ericsson to Deploy Triple-band 4G/5G Radio

Optus has deployed the first triple-band 4G/5G Radio in the Asia Pacific region in collaboration with Ericsson as Optus ramps up its site deployment program. This solution will play a key role in easing site deployment challenges enabling Optus to accelerate the roll out of its super-fast 5G network. The...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

US court grants Apple and Broadcom new trial in billion-dollar patent case

A US court has overturned a January 2020 ruling that ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) $1.1 billion in damages over the alleged infringement of its intellectual property. CalTech had successfully argued that Broadcom’s Wi-Fi chips used in the iPhone used innovations described in...
LAW
thefastmode.com

Mobily, Ericsson to Expand Innovative 5G Use Cases Across Industries

Ericsson and Mobily have signed an agreement to expand the cutting-edge 5G use cases for use in different industries in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ericsson Private 5G offers secure and simple 4G LTE and 5G standalone (SA) connectivity, that optimizes and simplifies business operations with cloud-based network management portal and a troubleshooting application, built to meet enterprise Information Technology (IT) and Operation Technology (OT) users' self-management needs, while keeping sensitive data safe on site. Having zero downtime upgrades and keeping sensitive data on-premise, Ericsson’s private network will provide high-performance through Service-Level Agreements (SLAs).
BUSINESS
mactrast.com

Apple Caltech $1 Billion Patent Infringement Case to Return to Court

The Apple/Caltech patent infringement case is returning to court some two years after Apple was ordered to pay $838 million in damages. The new trial is not intended to revisit the question of actual infringement, but will instead concentrate on the sum that had been awarded to Caltech. In addition...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Apple to unveil low cost 5G iPhone - media

This will be the first update to the SE model in two years. Apple is planning to release its new low-cost iPhone on or near International Women's Day, March 8, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources in the company. The company is also set to unveil an updated iPad. According...
CELL PHONES

