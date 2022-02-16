Apple vs. Ericsson 5G Patent Trial Will Begin in June 2023

There is tremendous excitement and media hype surrounding the buildout of 5G networks in the US. 5G has been often touted as the next revolution that will impact the world as we know it. With its higher speeds, longer range, low latency, high reliability, ability to maintain a large number of supported devices, and low device energy consumption (figure 1), it will enhance video streaming, 3-D navigation, gaming, AR/VR (augmented reality and virtual reality) applications. It is also expected to be the platform for revolutionary applications that most of us cannot even conceive today, and will transform just about every industry - it will enable level 5 autonomous cars, revolutionize industrial automation, and enable the use of IoT (internet of things) in manufacturing, construction/mining, agriculture, supply chain, healthcare, energy, and security applications.

