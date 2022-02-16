ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Greer man arrested in road rage shooting incident

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWgQU_0eG4TwRf00

A Greer man faces trial on two counts of attempted murder in what prosecutors say is a case of road rage gunfire that wounded a woman and triggered the lockdown of a high school. Details from Roger Davis:

Spartanburg County deputies say 45 year old Gregory Price fired shots at a car on Highway 101 at Berry Shoals Road Tuesday afternoon in an encounter with another car that started minutes earlier on I-85. The woman driver was wounded in the leg, but she and another driver got the license number of Price's car as he drove away.

Greer Police traced its registration to an apartment complex near Riverside High School which went into lockdown as the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office helicopter landed on the baseball field. The sheriff says no students were ever at risk. Price was taken into custody when he walked up as police and deputies were checking out his car. In addition to attempted Price is charged with possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle and Possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Greer, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baseball Field#Road Rage#Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
106.3 WORD

Child shot and wounded in Anderson County

An Anderson woman says the bullet that wounded a 9 year old boy Thursday night was fired accidentally, when a gun fell out of her purse. She told sheriff’s deputies the handgun went off when it hit the floor at the family’s home on Don Ave.
ANDERSON, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
2K+
Followers
620
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy