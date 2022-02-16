Greer man arrested in road rage shooting incident

A Greer man faces trial on two counts of attempted murder in what prosecutors say is a case of road rage gunfire that wounded a woman and triggered the lockdown of a high school. Details from Roger Davis:

Spartanburg County deputies say 45 year old Gregory Price fired shots at a car on Highway 101 at Berry Shoals Road Tuesday afternoon in an encounter with another car that started minutes earlier on I-85. The woman driver was wounded in the leg, but she and another driver got the license number of Price's car as he drove away.

Greer Police traced its registration to an apartment complex near Riverside High School which went into lockdown as the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office helicopter landed on the baseball field. The sheriff says no students were ever at risk. Price was taken into custody when he walked up as police and deputies were checking out his car. In addition to attempted Price is charged with possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle and Possession of a firearm by a violent felon.