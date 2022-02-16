ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's Financial Sector Wants More Time For New 'Duty Of Care'

By Huw Jones
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks and financial advisers in Britain have called for more time to introduce a new 'duty of care', a landmark change in consumer protection to combat mis-selling and scams. Last year the Financial Conduct Authority proposed a tougher and more comprehensive standard of care on firms, requiring them to put consumers'...

#Financial Advisers#Britain#Uk#Financial Sector Wants#Uk Finance#Pimfa#Fca
