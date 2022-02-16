ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solid defense, shooting lead Aberdeen Central past Watertown

By Roger Merriam, Aberdeen News
WATERTOWN -- A solid defensive effort and good shooting carried Aberdeen Central to a 62-43 non-conference boys basketball win over Watertown on Tuesday night in the Civic Arena.

The Golden Eagles (11-6) used the defense to race to a 29-14 halftime lead and also canned 26 of 51 field-goal attempts for 51%.

Alec Voegele poured in 25 points, Sam Rohlfs 18 and AJ Hase 11for Aberdeen Central. Voegele also pulled down seven and Jameson Palmer six of the team’s 29 rebounds.

Aberdeen Central's defense focused on shutting down Watertown's Drew Norberg, who finished with 14 points but made only 3-of-23 field-goal attempts, for the Arrows. Devon Lewis added 13 points and Mack Johnson six. Norberg also collected seven rebounds.

Watertown, which fell to 6-11 with its fifth-straight loss, shot only 31% (15 of 48) from the field and hauled in 26 rebounds.

