Indiana Police Officer Arrested for Attempting to Seduce Teen SCDN Photo Archive

Indiana State News By Evan Green

An Indiana police officer is facing a number of charges after allegedly attempting to seduce a 16-year-old girl.

Zarek Finley was arrested after an investigation was held to look into allegations of misconduct with a minor.

The girl’s mother prompted the investigation by informing officials that Finley was exchanging inappropriate messages with her daughter on social media.

After investigators had collected enough evidence, they promptly arrested Finley, and he is currently in jail facing multiple felonies in relation to the case.