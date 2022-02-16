ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Police Officer Arrested for Attempting to Seduce Teen

SCDNReports
 1 day ago

Indiana State News By Evan Green

An Indiana police officer is facing a number of charges after allegedly attempting to seduce a 16-year-old girl.

Zarek Finley was arrested after an investigation was held to look into allegations of misconduct with a minor.

The girl’s mother prompted the investigation by informing officials that Finley was exchanging inappropriate messages with her daughter on social media.

After investigators had collected enough evidence, they promptly arrested Finley, and he is currently in jail facing multiple felonies in relation to the case.

Comments / 76

George David Crain
1d ago

flicking slime ball I hope that the justice system does something right for once and throws the book at him and takes away all his benefits.

Reply(9)
28
Miguel
1d ago

Amazing how these clowns keep saying “bUt JoE BiDEn…” lmfao… you guys need to wake up and comment on the topic of what ya commenting on. Sleezeball indiana officer seducing kids. Blue Lives Matter, who? 🤣

Reply(7)
14
Jason Evans
1d ago

the last time I checked 16 is the age of consent in Indiana. the report did not say underage so I guess the act of seducing is against the law?

Reply(13)
10
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested After Drug Investigation

Man Arrested After Drug InvestigationIndiana State Police. Trooper Stanton concluded an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Lanoue, 30, of Ambia, IN. Trooper Stanton began his investigation after receiving information that Lanoue was dealing methamphetamine.
AMBIA, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested for Impaired Driving while Transporting Two Children

Trooper Angermeier stopped the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima on SR 57 near CR 200 West for a child restraint violation. The driver was identified as Kyler Lee, 26, of Winslow. Lee’s three-year-old daughter was not restrained in a child safety seat and was moving freely in the rear passenger area. Lee’s one-year-old son was in a child safety seat but not properly restrained.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Meth, Lies, and Child Endangerment

An attempted shoplifting snowballed into a whole bunch of other charges and folks under the influence caused a commotion. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Welfare Checks. Just before 2 pm, officers were asked to check on the welfare of a Thomas Avenue woman...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Chicago Woman Arrested After Troopers Discover A Pound Of Marijuana And Handgun

A Chicago woman was arrested this weekend after troopers discovered a pound of marijuana and a handgun during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Trooper Luis Alvarez and Probationary Trooper Joshua Brown stopped a black 2016 Nissan for several moving violations as it traveled eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 105. This is approximately two miles west of the Middlebury Exit.
CHICAGO, IL
#Police#Officer Arrested
SCDNReports

Man Flees Police After Incident at SOMC

A man ran from police after an incident at SOMC and an angry neighbor tried to run over some workers. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after midnight, a Waller Street caller reported two men were in front of his home, attempting to get him to come out and fight them. By the time officers arrived, 25 minutes later, they were gone. Police took information for a report.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure at Kroger

A troubled man was arrested for the 58th time, this time for indecent exposure, and was once again let out of jail. Plus a pair raise a fuss at Goodwill over their face mask rule. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Troubled Man Arrested 3 Times...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Attacks Police Officers

A man in Michigan has been accused of attacking two police officers outside of their department. Isaac Williams Pettiford was reportedly sitting outside of the Southfield Police Department when the two officers left the building. He walked up to them and asked for directions, but then attempted to grab the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Public Safety
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigating Robbery at Planter's Bank

Providence, Ky. (Webster County) February 15, 2022 - Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detective Billy Over obtained an arrest warrant on Matthew Lee Arthur, age 28, of Dawson Springs, KY. Arthur was charged with Robbery 1st degree in reference to the robbery that occurred on April, 5, 2021, at Planter's Bank in Providence, KY. Arthur is currently incarcerated at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Lagrange, KY, for previous unrelated convictions. The investigation remains ongoing.
PROVIDENCE, KY
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Investigate Burglary, Arrest Multiple Suspects

ISP ACES Investigate Burglary, Arrest Multiple SuspectsGetty Images. Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) Sgt. Greg Day and Indiana State Police DES Detective Josh Allen were contacted about a burglary that had occurred in the 3000 block of SR 37 in Mitchell, Indiana. An ISP trooper had taken the initial report of the crime on February 2nd. A former business, currently utilized as a personal maintenance shop, had been broken into and almost $40,000 worth of tools, tool boxes, and other equipment had been stolen.
MITCHELL, IN
SCDNReports

Car Bursts Into Flames in Wayne Hills

Flames shot into the sky after a car was engulfed in fire on Wayne Avenue and a suspicious man with a gun reported at the Four Keys Inn. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Cry For Help. Officers assisted a worried mom who said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Nashville Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Series Of Church Arsons

Nashville Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Series Of Church ArsonsTennessee Mugshot. Alan Douglas Fox, 29, of Nashville, was sentenced today to seven years in federal prison for a series of church arsons, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Fox was charged by criminal information and pleaded guilty to all counts on .
NASHVILLE, TN
Portsmouth, OH
105K+
Followers
4K+
Post
23M+
Views
