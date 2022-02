NEAR WEST SIDE — Charles Henderson remembers the years he spent on the original Maxwell Street fondly. Henderson would set up the vending tables first thing in the morning, meticulously organizing 8-track tapes and cassettes for ease of browsing. Groups of musicians would play on the street around him. For most of those memories, he was with his father, Charlie Joe Henderson, nicknamed “the Mayor of Maxwell Street.”

