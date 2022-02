(Kennewick, WA) — Kennewick Police say one 15-year-old is in Juvenile detention, three others were released to their parents after authorities say they stole a car early Saturday morning. This happened in the 5500 Block of West Hildebrand Blvd. According to a statement from Kennewick Police, the officer taking the report had just left the victim’s location when another officer made a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle in the area of 19th and Union. Some quick communication over the radio informed the officer on the stop he was out with the stolen vehicle that had just been reported minutes earlier and not yet entered into the nationwide system as stolen. Four juveniles were detained. Three juveniles were released to their guardians. A 15 year old male was placed under arrest for Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission 2nd Degree, and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO